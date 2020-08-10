Punjab excise dept recovers biggest haul of illicit chemical in Derabassi, 4 arrested

The chemical containers at Derabassi, Mohali, Sunday. (Express photo) The chemical containers at Derabassi, Mohali, Sunday. (Express photo)

The Punjab Excise department on Sunday conducted a raid in three factories in Derabassi and recovered 27,600 litre of chemical containing spirit, from Devinagar village. The raiding teams assisted by the local police, and the Special Investigation Team of Tarn Taran district. also arrested four persons in this connection.

The department claimed it as its biggest haul yet. The raid was a part of the crackdown after the Hooch tragedy which has claimed more than 100 lives in three districts of the state. A spokesperson of the Excise and Taxation department said that its special team from Mohali seized 27,600 litre of chemical containing spirit from three places. DSP Bikram Brar also assisted the raiding team.

The seized chemical was stored in 138 drums of 200 litre each. During the raid conducted at the premises of the M/s Allychem Chemicals godown, E-68/69 Focal point Derabassi, 82 drums of 200 litre each were recovered. On raids conducted at M/s Om Solvi Trading who was running its operations from D-11 Focal point, Derabassi, 49 drums of 200 litre each were recovered. Similarly, on a raid on M/s Pure Solutions F-28, Focal Point Dera Bassi, seven drums of 200 litre each were recovered.

The spokesperson further revealed that four persons, identified as AK Chowhary, Jagmohan, KP Singh, and Gaurav were arrested in the case including the owners of the firms.

The link for these firms have been traced from the earlier raid carried out by the department on July 23, almost a week before the unfortunate Hooch tragedy, and 5,300 litre of chemicals and spirit was recovered from the premises of M/s Binny Chemicals. It is reported that these firms used to supply the material to Binny Chemicals, who would sell it further in the market.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they were reducing the waste of pharmaceutical companies. However, they did not reveal the names of their customers.

Investigations to examine the record and to trace further links of the accused in the case are in progress. Taking no chances, the Excise department has also called for the services of chemical experts from the forensic science laboratory.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.