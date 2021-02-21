Punjab: Excise department bust illegal liquor racket in Mohali

Accordingly, their loan from Bandhan Bank had was processed for Rs 7.5 crores, which was transferred into the company account via an online transaction.

The Excise Department busted an organised module of liquor smuggling and recovered 3,720 bottles of liquor.

The department had received an information that liquor contractors from Haryana, Dheeraj Kumar, Ravi, Rampal, along with Pappu alias Pappa, Narinder Singh and their other accomplices were involved in smuggling huge quantity of illegal liquor in their vehicles from Haryana, to sell it in the areas around Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

Acting on the tip off, a naka was set up near Mehmudpur Jattan village at Shambhu. The team recovered the vehicle involved in smuggling and a pilot vehicle.

During the inspection, it was found that a special cabin had been fabricated in the vehicle to conceal the liquor. On checking the cabin, the police recovered 310 cases containing 3,720 bottles of liquor of First Choice brand, which was to be sold only in Haryana.

The officials said that the smuggled liquor was meant to be supplied to Pappu Alias Pappa of Mohie village in Ludhiana.

The liquor was being smuggled by Dheeraj Kumar, who is known to notorious smugglers and was already accused in a case registered in Kurali. The officials accused smugglers of modifying their vehicle to hoodwink the enforcement authorities.