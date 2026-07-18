Punjab police officer arrested in FBI-linked extortion case tied to gangster probe

A former station house officer (SHO) of Punjab’s Tanda police station, who had publicly claimed to have cracked the murder of an AAP worker, was arrested late on Friday in connection with an extortion case linked to an international investigation by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The action against the police officer, Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, follows revelations made during the FBI-led Operation Hard Ball — a joint investigation involving law enforcement agencies from the United States and Canada into the overseas operations of gangster networks allegedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Investigators also released a photograph purportedly showing him with alleged gang associates.

After Nagra’s name surfaced in the international investigation, the Punjab Police had removed him from field duties. A departmental inquiry found prima facie evidence against Nagra, the then SHO of Tanda police station.

Just two months ago, the officer had claimed to have cracked the murder of an AAP worker and hardware trader — Balwinder Singh Satkartar, an AAP worker and hardware businessman — in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district on January 15. Soon after the killing in Tanda, gangsters Jashan Gill and Gurlal Khokhar claimed responsibility for the murder through social media posts.

‘Police officer involved in $400,000 extortion bid’

US authorities alleged that an Indian police officer was involved in an attempt to extort $400,000 from a family living in the United States by exploiting a murder investigation in Punjab. The officer was identified as Gurinderjit Singh Nagra.

The allegations surfaced during coordinated raids conducted on July 10, when agencies in the US, Canada and Europe targeted transnational organised crime networks.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Navin Singla marked him to the police lines and assigned Superintendent of Police Vineet Ahlawat to conduct the probe. A case has been registered under extortion and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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The allegations of extortion are rooted in the investigation into the murder of Satkartar, who was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Miani village of Tanda on January 15, 2026. During the investigation, the police identified the alleged shooters and brought them on production warrants for questioning.

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The police officer’s version of murder

On May 24, then SHO Nagra addressed a press conference claiming the investigation had established that the murder was the result of a family dispute.

He alleged that Charanjit Singh, a retired assistant sub-inspector settled in the United States and the father-in-law of the deceased’s daughter, had orchestrated the killing over a matrimonial dispute involving his daughter. The police claimed the shooters had been hired to execute the murder.

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However, US investigators have alleged that after Charanjit Singh and his family were named in the murder case, they were allegedly contacted by individuals linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria network, who demanded $400,000 in exchange for ensuring relief in the investigation and preventing further legal action.

According to US authorities, members of the gangster network allegedly gathered information about the family in America, passed it on to their contacts in India and then attempted to use the murder case to extort money.

US Attorney Bilal A “Bill” Essayli has alleged that some Indian police officers were also involved in the conspiracy and specifically named Nagra among those suspected of facilitating the extortion attempt.

Naveon Singla, DIG, Jalandhar Range, confirmed his arrest in corruption and other charges.

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The Punjab Police have not yet disclosed whether additional arrests are likely in the case. They said the investigation is continuing to determine the extent of the alleged nexus between organised crime networks and those accused in the extortion case.