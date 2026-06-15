Punjab ex-minister Bikram Majithia gets anticipatory bail in police station ruckus case

An Amritsar district court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia and two associates in a case where they are accused of forcibly entering a police station and attempting to free a detainee.

SAD (B) spokesman Arshdeep Kler welcomed the court’s decision, saying its order once again exposed “trumped-up” cases allegedly pursued by Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to silence its opponents. He also accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and police officers of “overstepping constitutional limits”.

Kler stated that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had described the arrest of the detainee in the present case, Jobanjit Singh, as unconstitutional. He said Majithia attended a dharna led by Jobanjit Singh’s family and the Kirti Kisan Union only to secure his release after Singh was allegedly confined inside the station house officer’s room.