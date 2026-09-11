Punjab ex-minister Bhagat Chunni Lal, the BJP face in Jalandhar, dies at 94

Born on December 1, 1932, in Sialkot, now in Pakistan, Chunni Lal moved to Jalandhar with his family after partition.

Bhagat Chunni Lal, a former Punjab Cabinet minister and a veteran BJP face with more than three decades of electoral politics behind him, died on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 94.

For a generation of voters in Jalandhar, Chunni Lal remained a familiar political presence: a leader whose electoral career survived changes in constituencies, governments and political equations. A three-time MLA and a former deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, even after he withdrew from electoral politics, his political relevance continued through his son, Mohinder Bhagat, an AAP leader and a Cabinet Minister.

Born on December 1, 1932, in Sialkot, now in Pakistan, Chunni Lal moved to Jalandhar with his family after partition.