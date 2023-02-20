Punjab ex-DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon arrested over ‘derogatory’ videos on HC bench

Former DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon was arrested Monday after the Punjab and Haryana High Court took suo motu action against social media videos levelling “personal allegations” against a bench hearing drugs-related matters, and ordered that he and Pardeep Sharma, an alleged legal expert, be arrested.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Sekhon had been arrested following the high court order. He will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

Earlier, a bench of Justices G S Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, said in its order, “The commissioner of police, Ludhiana, shall ensure the arrest of Balwinder Singh Sekhon and Pardeep Sharma forthwith keeping in view the provisions of section 14(4) of the [Contempt of Courts] Act and send them to judicial custody and ensure their production before this bench on February 24, 2023, to answer the charge of contempt noticed in this order. Office shall ensure that a copy of this order along with all the relevant transcripts are supplied to both Sekhon and Sharma by the registrar (general) of the HC through the concerned chief judicial magistrate”.

The court further ordered Baljit Marwaha, a Ludhiana resident and a journalist with Scroll Punjab, be served a bailable warrant through the chief judicial magistrate to remain present in the court.

The court also directed Facebook and YouTube to “remove/block/restrict/disable” access on a global basis to all such videos/web links uploaded from internet protocol addresses related to Sekhon and Sharma. Any other channel that has uploaded similar material on social media at the behest of Sharma and Marwaha should also be removed immediately.

The court further issued directions to the Ministry of Electronics and IT and to the Chandigarh administration and its DGP and SSP to block access to any information about the videos uploaded by Sekhon and Sharma and also about any such video on Marwaha’s or any other channel.

“The registrar (computerisation) shall also prepare a list of all the offending videos pertaining to court proceedings which have been circulated by respondents Sekhon, Sharma and Marwaha and shall also supply the said information to the Union [government and the] Chandigarh administration so that the airing on the social sites by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter is stopped forthwith, who are intermediaries. The designated officer of the Union of India shall take necessary steps to ensure the blocking of access of all videos circulated by the said persons,” said the bench.

Advertisement

The court has also ordered the authorities to submit a compliance report by February 22, failing which action under section 79(3) of the Information Technology Act shall be liable to be taken against Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.