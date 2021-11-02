HC stays selection process of ETT teachers in Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the selection process of the ETT teachers in Punjab over a petition challenging the selection process.

As many as 6,635 posts of ETT teachers were to be filled up in Punjab.

The petition filed by Harwinder Singh and other applicants through senior advocate Gurminder Singh with counsel Vikas Chatrath and Jatinder Singh Gill has sought a stay on the selection and appointment process in pursuance to the advertisement, dated July 30, 2021.

The counsel contended that the state had, vide public notice dated October 25, asked the candidates to prepare papers for scrutiny pursuance to the examination held for the posts of ETT teachers on October 16.

The Bench was told that BEd candidates had filed the writ petition challenging the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group-C Service (First Amendment) Rules, 2021, along with consequential advertisement, dated July 30, being in contravention to the NCTE notification dated June 28, 2018, issued under Section 23(1) of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. As per it, persons having graduated with 50 per cent marks and Bachelor of Education were made eligible for the post. However, the state in complete derogation of NCTE Regulations, amended the 2018 Rules, vide impugned amendment, and deleted the words “qualification as per guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education” and made the BEd qualification holder ineligible for the post of ETT”.

A division bench of Justices G S Sandhawalia and Pankaj Jain held, “Keeping in view the above, this court is of the opinion that third party rights would come into play, if the appointment letters are issued in their favour and, therefore, there should be stay on further selection process.”

The counsel for the state on instructions from Assistant Director, Education Recruitment Directorate, Department of School Education, Punjab, assured the court that only scrutiny process shall be done and the selection shall not be finalized and neither the appointment letters shall be issued till the next date of hearing. The matter is now adjourned for November 11, 2021.