Punjab Environment Minister OP Soni sets two-month deadline for dyeing industry to follow rules

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (left) along with Environment Minister O P Soni in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (left) along with Environment Minister O P Soni in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab Environment Minister OP Soni inspected the polluted Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana Tuesday and handed out a two-month deadline to the dyeing industry to follow rules and stop releasing untreated water and toxic waste into the stream.

Soni said that under the mission ‘Tandrust Punjab’, which aims at providing clean air, water and safe food to the people, a ‘roadmap’ has been prepared to clean the polluted stream which is further polluting the Sutlej river.

Presiding over a meeting with dyeing units associations, Soni said that though industries are the backbone of development in the state, but the government will not tolerate any kind of environmental pollution. He said that either dyeing units have not installed water treatment plants or they are not in working condition due to which industrial effluents and untreated water is being discharged into Buddha Nullah causing serious health ailments.

Officials from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) who were also present in the meeting were told to ensure all dyeing units follow mandatory norms within these two months, failing which action will be taken against the erring ones.

Soni claimed that three Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in Ludhiana will be started at the earliest. He said that state government has already provided its share of funds, but the union government is yet to contribute its share. However, with the Punjab government’s share and financial assistance from industrialists, the most part of installation work has been completed, he added.

