Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Punjab Engineering College students win big at IIT Guwahati event

Alcheringa, one of the largest cultural festivals in the Northeast, was organised from February 2 to February 5.

the PEC’s team won trophies in quiz and parliamentary debate competitions.
Punjab Engineering College students win big at IIT Guwahati event
The Speakers’ Association and Study Circle Club of Punjab Engineering College (deemed-to-be university) won many laurels at the 27th edition of ‘Alcheringa’, one of the largest cultural festivals in northeastern India.

The event was organised at IIT Guwahati from February 2 to February 5 with the theme “pledge to persist”. With over 500 colleges participating, the PEC’s team won trophies in quiz and parliamentary debate competitions.

The team of Siddharth, a second-year student of civil engineering, and Sarthak Chauhan, a fourth-year student of computer science, was declared winners of the general quiz and sports quiz. The two secured the fourth position in the comic quiz and were declared runners-up in the business quiz.

Ankit Kumar Singh (fourth-year electrical engineering), Shaily (second-year civil engineering) and Asmit (second-year electrical engineering) won the parliamentary debate competition. Electronics and communication engineering students Amisha, Kartik and Ritvik were semi-finalists.

Fourth-year student Ankit was adjudged the second-best speaker while Asmit and Ritvik were tied for the third place.

Sarthak Chauhan won the second place in the Rap Battle.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 21:14 IST
