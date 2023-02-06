Punjab Engineering College students win big at IIT Guwahati event

The Speakers’ Association and Study Circle Club of Punjab Engineering College (deemed-to-be university) won many laurels at the 27th edition of ‘Alcheringa’, one of the largest cultural festivals in northeastern India.

The event was organised at IIT Guwahati from February 2 to February 5 with the theme “pledge to persist”. With over 500 colleges participating, the PEC’s team won trophies in quiz and parliamentary debate competitions.

The team of Siddharth, a second-year student of civil engineering, and Sarthak Chauhan, a fourth-year student of computer science, was declared winners of the general quiz and sports quiz. The two secured the fourth position in the comic quiz and were declared runners-up in the business quiz.

Ankit Kumar Singh (fourth-year electrical engineering), Shaily (second-year civil engineering) and Asmit (second-year electrical engineering) won the parliamentary debate competition. Electronics and communication engineering students Amisha, Kartik and Ritvik were semi-finalists.

Fourth-year student Ankit was adjudged the second-best speaker while Asmit and Ritvik were tied for the third place.

Sarthak Chauhan won the second place in the Rap Battle.