Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Punjab Engineering College, Indian Navy to sign pact for collaboration on aviation research and development

The Punjab Engineering College (PEC), which is deemed to be a university, and the Indian Navy, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Thursday to collaborate on aviation research and development. The MoU is also aimed at ramping up self-reliance efforts of the Indian Navy.

The MoU provides a formal basis for the Indian Navy to interact with relevant faculty members at PEC and will promote joint research programmes in areas of mutual interest, including sponsoring officers of the Indian Navy for M Tech and PHD programmes.

The MoU will be signed by Dr Tejinder Kumar Jindal, HoD, Aerospace Engineering Department, PEC, and Captain P Vinayagam, Capt (APP), Indian Navy, in the presence of senior officers of the Indian Navy, including V Adm Sanjay Mahindru, AVSM, NM, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff and R Adm Deepak Bansal, VSM, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Air Materiel).

“It is a privilege for us to collaborate with the Indian Navy in these important areas of mutual interest. We look forward to many exciting research and development outcomes that will emerge from this partnership,” said Dr Tejinder Kumar Jindal.

The areas of collaboration under this MoU will fall under the domain of Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering, including design and education technology with focus on propulsion, material sciences, systems and controls, instrumentation and sensors etc.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 07:27:38 pm
