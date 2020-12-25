‘Maybe I couldn’t fit in’, says Punjab Engineering College director a day after his resignation

At IIT Kanpur, Dheeraj Sanghi was a professor in the department of computer science and engineering. (File Photo)

A day after he resigned as director of Punjab Engineering College, Dheeraj Sanghi on Thursday said, “I won’t say it is an individual…but overall environment…maybe it is me who couldn’t fit into this environment…I wasn’t enjoying the work-life…there are lots of people who want black and white and I talk in terms of nuances.”

Sanghi had joined PEC, which has a history of resignations by directors, in January 2019. His predecessor Manoj Arora had resigned two months after he got an extension for a second term. Prior to him, Vijay Gupta, an IITian from Kanpur, had resigned after just 2.5 years when a director serves for a term of five years.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanghi said: “Obviously there are issues. I won’t say that there was any trigger. There was no pressure. In fact, there were a variety of things,” Sanghi said.

Previously, Sanghi had been director of LN Mittal Institute of Technology in Jaipur and has been dean of IIT Kanpur for three years as well.

The 54-year-old had joined PEC from IIT Kanpur in January 2019 and his term was to end in January 2024. He will now be serving his notice period till March 31, 2021.

At IIT Kanpur, Sanghi was a professor in the department of computer science and engineering.

Recalling his tenure, he said, “In two years there were a number of phone calls…to do this…to do that…but none of the phone calls was from the office of governor, adviser or HS or anyone. They all have been very cooperative.”

Asked if the environment at PEC was not conducive, he said, “I really don’t want to say anything on this…maybe I am a misfit here…things move really slow.”

When PEC was up by 10 notches in NIRF rankings, Sanghi had said that “the improvement in ranking was not due to any improvement at PEC”.

He said he wanted to incorporate real reforms and was trying to put more focus on research. He had pointed out that their faculty to student ratio at PEC was one of the worst in the top 100 institutes.

He had even said that “they don’t have any officer level posts at PEC and infrastructure is designed for a batch size of 400-odd students while they have admitted 800 UG students.”

He was also aiming to bring about flexibility in the curriculum.