Constituency watch: Bad roads, lack of Stormwater management, illicit liquor menace and snatchings bother voters

SEAT: JALANDHAR WEST (RESERVED)

VOTERS: 1,65,679 currently

MLA: Sushil Kumar Rinku (Congress)

PREVIOUS MLA: Chuni Lal Bhagat (BJP)

KEY ISSUES: Bad Roads, dire need of storm water drains, illicit liquor menace, gang wars are major issues here along with a long pending demand for the government college and revival of the cottage industry.

MLA SAYS: “Projects worth Rs 175 crore have come to my constituency in the last four years which includes Rs 22 crore for laying storm water drains in all basti areas, that are the oldest localities in the city and are low lying. It is difficult to pass through these localities during the rainy season, and we are hoping that a storm water drain project for this area will be completed by October. After that rainwater will be released in the Kala Sanghia drain. Also the entire Kapurthala road was damaged when I took over and I got it constructed. Roads in the leather, sports and surgical complexes were carpeted. I am getting Dr B R Ambedkar degree college constructed and also a government school in 6-acre area. A playground in Bhargo Camp school is being turned into mini sports hub. Apart from that a women’s park, two community halls are in the works too.My focus now would be revival of cottage industry in the field of sports and surgical instruments.”

OPPOSITION SAYS: Mahinderpal Bhagat, who contested against Rinku in 2017 while his father Chuni Lal Bhagat was sitting MLA and minister from here, said, “Even good roads and streets which were constructed sometime back were re-carpeted which is total waste of time. Money from Smart City project is being used for this. Congress MLA got Blue Cards of several poor people cancelled. Large number of unapproved colonies are coming up in the constituency and poor law and order is a big problem.”

VOTERS SAY: “There is some development in some areas but not in the entire constituency. This development has come quite late when this government is about to complete its tenure. We have been waiting for storm water project to be functional for the past over 15 years,” said Ramesh Chand of Basti Danishmanda area, adding that sewer water still enters houses every now and then.

“Snatching is the order of the day. Drugs and liquor business is still going on under the patronage of the police officials,” said a youngster, Parteek Kumar.