Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Punjab gears up for counting of votes

Though various exit polls predicted that the Congress would not be able to form the government for the second time in a row, Punjab Congress leaders have insisted that their party would secure victory. Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face and state unit head Bhagwant Mann has also expressed confidence that his party would form the next government in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal had claimed that his party, which fought elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, would win over 80 seats. The BJP has said that it will make impressive gains while former chief minister Amarinder Singh has said that this party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and the BJP have done well in the elections.

The AAP has sought to project itself as an agent of change and designed its poll campaign in such a way that the people vote for 'badlav' (change) as it targeted the traditional political parties for "looting" the state. It also announced its CM face ahead of polls to give clarity to voters.

The SAD and the Congress have alternatively been forming the government after the reorganistaion of Punjab in 1966. The stakes are high for the Congress which is looking to retain power in Punjab. It announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face and was hoping for the consolidation of the Scheduled Caste votes. Punjab has nearly 32 per cent Scheduled Caste population. The Congress, a dominant player in state politics, also banked on various decisions like reducing electricity tariff, slashing fuel prices, taken during Channi's 111-day tenure.

The stakes are also high for the SAD which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP after breaking electoral ties with the BJP in 2020 over farm laws issue. With Sukhbir Singh Badal in the driving seat, the SAD is hoping for making a comeback after it was relegated to the third spot in the 2017 assembly polls.