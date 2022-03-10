Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Punjab gears up for counting of votes

Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes in the election for 117 assembly seats in Punjab will kick off at 8 am Thursday. All eyes are on the high-stakes contest in the state where Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as a major contender to Congress, which is looking to retain power in the multi-cornered contest.
Various exit polls have predicted that the AAP’s Bhagwant Mann will unseat Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Chief Minister of Punjab. However, a few exit polls have also forecast a hung assembly in the state which had witnessed a high-stakes contest on February 20. Counting of votes will start at 117 centres in 66 locations, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday.
A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray. The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.95 per cent. It was the lowest percentage as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections.
On the eve of the counting of votes, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday exuded confidence that the people of Punjab will deliver a positive verdict in favour of his party's alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).
After quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year, Singh had launched his own political party — Punjab Lok Congress — and stitched an alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).
The former chief minister said in a statement that the people of Punjab understand the importance of a "double-engine" government that will watch and safeguard the national interest and help in reviving Punjab's economy. (PTI)
SHIROMANI Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa describes the lull in Punjab since voting for the bitterly fought state election on February 20 thus: “Every day we keep doing calculations as to how many votes we will get from different booths, based on the feedback from our workers. Later we relax and end up saying let’s wait for the results. This time the voter was very silent, especially in the last two days. Hence what can I say about the results?”
While all eyes have been on Uttar Pradesh for the past fortnight, the wait for March 10 has been unsettling but also welcome for political leaders in Punjab. (Read more)
On the face of it, Bhagwant Singh Mann, the newly anointed chief minister face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, is your quintessential aam aadmi, complete with the turban sitting a little askew on his head, the razor sharp wit directed always at the ruling dispensation, and the bluster. Be it in a village, a dhaba or a Punjab Roadways bus, you are sure to encounter someone like him.
But Mann is no common man. From a celebrated comedian to a parliamentarian and now the CM face of a party that is among the contenders to win Punjab, the 48-year-old has seen one success after the other. Mann was 38 when he joined the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP), an experiment to “cleanse politics” by Manpreet Badal, the estranged cousin of current Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal; and 41 when he won his maiden Lok Sabha election in 2014 with a record margin against Akali stalwart S S Dhindsa from Sangrur, a seat he bagged again in 2019. (Read more)
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said in view of counting of votes Thursday, prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in all districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited.
All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting, and as per instructions of the Election Commission, only two people can accompany the winning candidate or his official representative to the counting centre to collect the certificate, he said, adding that victory processions are prohibited as well.
"In view of the counting of votes, section 144 (prohibiting assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in all the districts by the district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited," he said on Wednesday in an official statement. (PTI)
The first meeting of the Congress legislative party will be held Thursday after the results of the Punjab Assembly polls are declared.
The announcement was made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday, a day before the counting of votes for 117 assembly constituencies
Sidhu also shared a photograph of him sitting with senior party leaders Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera. The Congress has deputed general secretary Ajay Maken and party spokesperson Pawan Khera as party's special observers for Punjab. (PTI)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal sought a ban on exit polls from the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday.
His demand came after a number of exit polls predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the next government in Punjab, which witnessed a multi-cornered electoral contest on February 20. Badal had earlier claimed that the SAD-BSP alliance would win over 80 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state.
"Opinion & #ExitPolls are now a scam that amounts to electoral malpractice through bags of govt money to subvert free & fair poll. Exit polls show an unethical collusion between Satta & TV Channels. I urge EC to step in to stop this subversion of democracy with money power," Badal said in a tweet. (PTI)
In view of the pandemic, the Election Commission had issued separate guidelines for counting days.
➡️ Counting centres have to be disinfected before and after the counting process.
➡️ To ensure distancing norms, the counting halls have to be sufficiently big with proper ventilation, windows and exhaust fans.
➡️ Despite being fully vaccinated, if anyone has Covid symptoms such as fever or cold, he or she will not be allowed inside the counting hall.
➡️ Every counting official and security personnel will be provided with a mask, sanitiser, face shield and hand gloves.
➡️ Not more than seven counting tables will be set up in a counting hall.
More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes Thursday in the five states where assembly polls were held recently.
The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following Covid-19 guidelines. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs). Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process. (PTI)
On the eve of the counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, the favourites in exit polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders expressed their confidence that the party would be forming the next government and declared that they were at ease with total absence of ‘butterflies in stomach’.
The AAP was also tipped to outdo all other political parties in the 2017 Assembly polls with various exit polls giving it a huge lead over the Congress and the SAD but the party failed to come anywhere near the projected figure and had to settle for 20 MLAs in the 117-seat Assembly. (Read more)
The Mohali district administration has made all the arrangements for the counting of votes on Thursday. The counting for Mohali constituency will be held at the Sports Complex in Sector 78 while the counting for Kharar and Derabassi constituencies will be held at Rattan Professional College at Sohana.
Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the counting and there would be no movement of vehicles within the 100-metre area of the counting centres. (Read more)