scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Punjab gears up for counting of votes

Punjab Election Results 2022, Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 Today Live Updates: Counting of votes will start at 8 am at 117 centres in 66 locations.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: March 10, 2022 7:21:21 am
CISF personnel guard a counting centre, a day before counting of votes for Assembly polls on March 9, 2021. (PTI)

Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes in the election for 117 assembly seats in Punjab will kick off at 8 am Thursday. All eyes are on the high-stakes contest in the state where Aam Aadmi Party has emerged as a major contender to Congress, which is looking to retain power in the multi-cornered contest.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis🗞️

Various exit polls have predicted that the AAP’s Bhagwant Mann will unseat Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Chief Minister of Punjab. However, a few exit polls have also forecast a hung assembly in the state which had witnessed a high-stakes contest on February 20. Counting of votes will start at 117 centres in 66 locations, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Wednesday.

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray.   The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.95 per cent. It was the lowest percentage as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections.

Live Blog

Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Exit polls give Punjab to AAP. Follow latest updates here.

07:19 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Trust people's judgment to deliver positive verdict in our favour: Amarinder

On the eve of the counting of votes, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday exuded confidence that the people of Punjab will deliver a positive verdict in favour of his party's alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

After quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year, Singh had launched his own political party — Punjab Lok Congress — and stitched an alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

Captain Amarinder Singh

The former chief minister said in a statement that the people of Punjab understand the importance of a "double-engine" government that will watch and safeguard the national interest and help in reviving Punjab's economy. (PTI)

07:16 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Lull before the storm: How Punjab leaders are weathering it

SHIROMANI Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa describes the lull in Punjab since voting for the bitterly fought state election on February 20 thus: “Every day we keep doing calculations as to how many votes we will get from different booths, based on the feedback from our workers. Later we relax and end up saying let’s wait for the results. This time the voter was very silent, especially in the last two days. Hence what can I say about the results?”

Sukhbir Singh Badal had lunch with SAD candidates from Bathinda and Mansa at Sham Dhabha, Bathinda, last week.

While all eyes have been on Uttar Pradesh for the past fortnight, the wait for March 10 has been unsettling but also welcome for political leaders in Punjab. (Read more)

07:14 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Mann’s World: A glimpse into the life of AAP's CM face

On the face of it, Bhagwant Singh Mann, the newly anointed chief minister face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, is your quintessential aam aadmi, complete with the turban sitting a little askew on his head, the razor sharp wit directed always at the ruling dispensation, and the bluster. Be it in a village, a dhaba or a Punjab Roadways bus, you are sure to encounter someone like him.

But Mann is no common man. From a celebrated comedian to a parliamentarian and now the CM face of a party that is among the contenders to win Punjab, the 48-year-old has seen one success after the other. Mann was 38 when he joined the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP), an experiment to “cleanse politics” by Manpreet Badal, the estranged cousin of current Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal; and 41 when he won his maiden Lok Sabha election in 2014 with a record margin against Akali stalwart S S Dhindsa from Sangrur, a seat he bagged again in 2019. (Read more)

07:13 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Gathering of people outside counting centres prohibited, sec 144 imposed in districts

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said in view of counting of votes Thursday, prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in all districts and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting, and as per instructions of the Election Commission, only two people can accompany the winning candidate or his official representative to the counting centre to collect the certificate, he said, adding that victory processions are prohibited as well.

"In view of the counting of votes, section 144 (prohibiting assembly of four or more people) has been imposed in all the districts by the district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited," he said on Wednesday in an official statement. (PTI)

07:12 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Congress calls first CLP meeting on Thursday

The first meeting of the Congress legislative party will be held Thursday after the results of the Punjab Assembly polls are declared.

The announcement was made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday, a day before the counting of votes for 117 assembly constituencies

Sidhu also shared a photograph of him sitting with senior party leaders Ajay Maken and Pawan Khera. The Congress has deputed general secretary Ajay Maken and party spokesperson Pawan Khera as party's special observers for Punjab. (PTI)

06:57 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Sukhbir Badal seeks ban on exit polls

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal sought a ban on exit polls from the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday.

His demand came after a number of exit polls predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the next government in Punjab, which witnessed a multi-cornered electoral contest on February 20. Badal had earlier claimed that the SAD-BSP alliance would win over 80 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal offers prayer at Golden temple, in Amritsar, March 9, 2022. (PTI)

"Opinion & #ExitPolls are now a scam that amounts to electoral malpractice through bags of govt money to subvert free & fair poll. Exit polls show an unethical collusion between Satta & TV Channels. I urge EC to step in to stop this subversion of democracy with money power," Badal said in a tweet. (PTI)

06:48 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Counting of votes: Covid-19 guidelines in place

In view of the pandemic, the Election Commission had issued separate guidelines for counting days.

➡️ Counting centres have to be disinfected before and after the counting process.

➡️  To ensure distancing norms, the counting halls have to be sufficiently big with proper ventilation, windows and exhaust fans.

➡️  Despite being fully vaccinated, if anyone has Covid symptoms such as fever or cold, he or she will not be allowed inside the counting hall.

➡️ Every counting official and security personnel will be provided with a mask, sanitiser, face shield and hand gloves.

➡️  Not more than seven counting tables will be set up in a counting hall.

06:45 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Over 50,000 officials deployed for counting of votes in five states

More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes Thursday in the five states where assembly polls were held recently.

The counting will begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, following Covid-19 guidelines. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs). Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process. (PTI)

06:39 (IST)10 Mar 2022
AAP will form govt, no reason to doubt exit polls: Cheema

On the eve of the counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, the favourites in exit polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders expressed their confidence that the party would be forming the next government and declared that they were at ease with total absence of ‘butterflies in stomach’.

Punjab Leader of Opposition and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The AAP was also tipped to outdo all other political parties in the 2017 Assembly polls with various exit polls giving it a huge lead over the Congress and the SAD but the party failed to come anywhere near the projected figure and had to settle for 20 MLAs in the 117-seat Assembly. (Read more)

06:37 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Fate of 40 candidates in Mohali to be decided today

The Mohali district administration has made all the arrangements for the counting of votes on Thursday. The counting for Mohali constituency will be held at the Sports Complex in Sector 78 while the counting for Kharar and Derabassi constituencies will be held at Rattan Professional College at Sohana.


Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the counting and there would be no movement of vehicles within the 100-metre area of the counting centres. (Read more)

Though various exit polls predicted that the Congress would not be able to form the government for the second time in a row, Punjab Congress leaders have insisted that their party would secure victory. Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face and state unit head Bhagwant Mann has also expressed confidence that his party would form the next government in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal had claimed that his party, which fought elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, would win over 80 seats. The BJP has said that it will make impressive gains while former chief minister Amarinder Singh has said that this party, the Punjab Lok Congress, and the BJP have done well in the elections.

The AAP has sought to project itself as an agent of change and designed its poll campaign in such a way that the people vote for 'badlav' (change) as it targeted the traditional political parties for "looting" the state. It also announced its CM face ahead of polls to give clarity to voters.

The SAD and the Congress have alternatively been forming the government after the reorganistaion of Punjab in 1966. The stakes are high for the Congress which is looking to retain power in Punjab. It announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face and was hoping for the consolidation of the Scheduled Caste votes. Punjab has nearly 32 per cent Scheduled Caste population. The Congress, a dominant player in state politics, also banked on various decisions like reducing electricity tariff, slashing fuel prices, taken during Channi's 111-day tenure.

The stakes are also high for the SAD which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP after breaking electoral ties with the BJP in 2020 over farm laws issue. With Sukhbir Singh Badal in the driving seat, the SAD is hoping for making a comeback after it was relegated to the third spot in the 2017 assembly polls.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.