Punjab election: Poll Khol

Now Sidhu invokes Elon Musk

When it comes to the future prosperity of Punjab, its politicians are ready to go to several extra miles, and even cross seven seas, to ensure it. As the poll date, the Valentine’s Day, draws closer, Punjab leaders are drawing the entire world into their embrace. Take the case of PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who invoked Elon Musk in his tweet Sunday, urging him to set up his plant in Ludhiana when the latter tweeted that he was working through a lot of challenges with the government. Sidhu bhaaji let him know in no uncertain terms that saada Ludhiana was open for business, and that it would roll out the red carpet for him. Make no mistake Mr Musk, Sidhu is a man of his words. Tesla, here we come.

Chasing young Ghubaya

Devinder Singh Ghubaya, the youngest MLA in this assembly—he was 25 at that time—cruised to a well-neigh effortless victory in the last elections. A shy student of Panjab University, he was welcomed by a rousing ovation when he entered the assembly. Then he got some equally shy friends as his press aides and they chugged along with Ghubaya playing hard to get. Now when it’s back to the poll battlefield, he’s getting some rude jolts. The other day, he was gheraoed by irate villagers near Fazilka, his constituency, who wanted to know what he had done for them in the last five years. Last heard, he managed to make good his escape just in time. No cruising around now.

Touching feet, a serious business

With rallies out of bounds, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who had made it a point to address one almost every other day, is now making do with releasing videos of his various interactions with people. One thing that stands out from today’s video about his plans for the women of Punjab is his agility. No sooner does Channi spot a grey head than he dives down to touch the person’s feet. It’s

another matter that some of those women may have been his age mates. In Punjab, this feet touching business is taken very seriously. And no matter how hardened a Punjabi, s/he melts the moment someone does this. Last time in 2017, there was no doubt about the winner in the Nawanshahr poll battle as every one with even a trace of grey told you how Congress candidate (now MLA) Angad Saini “pairi hath bahut changa laganda hai (He touches the feet very well).”

No more rallying crowds

The Election Commission decision to extend the ban on public rallies till Feb 22 doesn’t seem to have led to major disappointment among the candidates in the state. As a politician, who has honed the art of connecting with people through the social media, says rallies, with their attendant problem of ensuring a large crowd that goes back well fed and entertained, are stressful. Costly too. Who says Covid-19 doesn’t have a silver lining?