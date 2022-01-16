Punjab Election: Poll Khol

Now for some party-hopping

Now that Congress has announced its tickets, there is pressure on BJP to do that as well. But first, Congress will have to contend with all those who were left out, so what if they are just a handful. Take the case of Dr Harjot Singh Kamal, sitting MLA from Moga, who lost no time in walking into the BJP office in Chandigarh to embrace saffron. Regardless of any party, there is something about these lists that bring out tantrums and rebellions among the left out candidates. But with so many parties in the fray this time, the overlooked candidates can just take out their SUVs and go party hopping.

The Mansa jolt

Sitting Mansa MLA Nazar Singh Manshahia, who had shot off a letter to Rahul Gandhi, staking his claim to the seat, must be crestfallen now that the ticket has gone to singer Sidhu Moosewala. But Manshahia is amazingly flexible for his age. A Congressman, he joined AAP before the polls, only to return to the Cong fold after winning the seat. This time around, he wanted to play fair and be elected on Congress ticket. But alas, man proposes, Congress high command disposes.

An unprofitable ghar wapsi

One person who has got a rude jolt is Sri Hargobindpur legislator Balwinder S Laddi. He joined BJP with Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa only to return to Congress six days later. The buzz was that he had been promised a ticket. With Congress giving his assembly seat to someone else, Laddi seems to have been left in the lurch. Wonder if he is packing his bags again.

Silence in Samana

Another candidate who must have been sorely disappointed is Gursharan Kaur Randhawa, chairperson of Punjab Social Welfare Board, who had been staking claim to Samana. Congress has given the ticket to sitting MLA Rajinder Singh, who was in news last year for being gheraoed by irate farmers. Randhawa’s twitter timeline is eerily silent today. Guess she too is figuring out her options.