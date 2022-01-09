Punjab: Election dates announced, all eyes now on AAP’s CM candidate

With the election commission announcing February 14 as the date of polling in Punjab all eyes are now on the announcement of the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party with reports emanating within the party that Bhagwant Mann remains the front runner.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has said on numerous occasions that the party will announce its CM face ahead of the elections and that he will be a Sikh. However, till now the party has refrained from making the name public even though there has bene speculation that Mann’s name has finally been agreed upon.

Participating in a TV debate, spokesperson of the party for Punjab, Neel Garg said that AAP will definitely announce the name of the CM face well in time. State incharge of the party Jarnail Singh also told media persons here today that the name of the CM face of the party will be announced very soon.

Meanwhile, welcoming the announcement of the date of polling in Punjab, the state co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha said that the people of Punjab have decided to vote for AAP and that on the date of voting on Valentine’s Day the people of the state will say “I Love You Kejriwal”.

“Every worker of AAP is ready for the elections and we will fight these polls with all our might. This election will be very successful for our party with each survey showing that AAP will form the government in Punjab. “Ik mauka Kejriwal nu (one chance for Kejriwal) is on the lips of all Punjabis. There is a wave for change in Punjab,” Chadha said.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that 104 candidates of the paryy have been announced till now and rest will be announced very soon. “People of Punjab are fed up of the traditional parties and want a change. We will form the government after these elections,” he said.

State president of AAp and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann while welcoming Election Commission of India for announcement of Assembly election dates in five states including Punjab, claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party was amply prepared for the elections. Mann appealed to the people of Punjab to pen down the destiny with their own hands on February 14 to put Punjab on the track of prosperity, peace and harmony again.