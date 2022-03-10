Punjab election 2022 result: 45 CAPF companies to keep vigil, Sec 144 imposed in dists

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju Wednesday said 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 imposed in all districts in view of counting of votes on Thursday.

Raju said that counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies of Punjab would begin at 8 am. He said 117 counting centres have been set up at 66 locations. The CEO said 7,500 personnel will be deputed for the counting process.

Raju said that media centres have been set up at each counting centre where information about the counting rounds would be shared with journalists. He said that 3,562 identity cards have been issued to journalists. He said that except for the still and video camerapersons deployed for government record, no one else will be allowed to permanently station the video or still camera at the counting centre.

“A 100-metre radius around the counting centre area has been declared a pedestrian zone,” he said. He added that to prevent the entry of any unauthorised persons, three-tier cordoning points have been set up outside the counting centres.

Raju said that the first cordon point had been established at the beginning of a 100-metre radius, where senior magistrates along with the required police force remained to control the crowd. “The second cordon point would be at the gate of the counting centre, where the State Armed Police Forces have been deployed, while the third cordoning point has been set up at the entrance of the counting hall, which will be manned by the CAP,” he said.

He said that as per the instructions of Election Commission of India (ECI), a maximum of 14 counting tables would be set up at each counting centre. In addition, separate tables will be set up for counting of the ETPB issued to service voters and officers/staff engaged in election duty.

Raju said that in view of the vote counting, Section 144 has been imposed in all the districts by the District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners and gathering of people outside the counting centres is prohibited. He said that as per the instructions of the ECI, only two persons can accompany the winning candidate or his official representative to the counting centre to collect the certificate, while victory procession is also prohibited.

He said that information regarding the results of the Punjab Assembly elections can be obtained from the official website of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab “https://www.ceopunjab.gov.in” or “https://results.eci.gov.in”. Apart from this, results can also be obtained from Voter Helpline Mobile Application, he added. In addition, Raju said that the day of counting, i.e. March 10, has been declared a dry day by the government till the counting of votes is completed.

Raju also asked all the officials involved in the counting process, mediapersons and other people coming at counting centres to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The CEO said that mobile phones/iPads, laptops or any other such electronic device which can record sound and video are not allowed to be taken in the counting centres. He clarified that these prohibition orders would not apply on the observers deputed by the Commission. Besides this, it will also be allowed to carry the required computer, laptop or mobile device to officially upload the counting-related data on the Encore software.