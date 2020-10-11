Punjab: Elderly couple dies by suicide, blames police inaction in case of daughter’s death

The couple also left a suicide note behind in which they said that they were taking the extreme step as they could not get justice because of police inaction.

An elderly couple committed suicide in Amritsar on Saturday accusing Punjab Police of not arresting their son-in-law, who is accused of killing their daughter in a five-year-old case.

Rajinder Kumar and Sunita Rani, both in their 60s, were living in Sunder Nagar of Amritsar with their son, Sandeep Kumar.

Sandeep found bodies of his parents. Both had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance.

Sandeep Kumar said, “Five years back in February 2015, my sister Sarika Rani, was killed by her husband, Nitin Chadda, and his parents. A case of dowry death was also registered against Nitin and his parents. But only his parents were arrested. Main accused, Nitin Chadda, was never arrested in the case and he remained at large. Police also declared him a proclaimed offender, but couldn’t arrest him during all these years. Later, his parents also came out of jail on bail after three years. Meanwhile, my parents were regularly fighting to get justice for my sister. They also reached Punjab and Haryana High Court where their appeal was accepted. No police action in the case of murder of my sister really hurt them and they committed suicide.”

The couple also left a suicide note behind in which they said that they were taking the extreme step as they could not get justice because of police inaction.

“The parents of Nitin know about the whereabouts of their son. We are very disturbed with the working of Punjab Police, which has not been questioning them properly and due to this my son-in-law is at large…We are very upset with the police, and the in-laws of our daughter. Thus, we are taking the step. My daughter’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and the police are responsible for our deaths,” the suicide note said.

Jeweller ends his life, blames woman SI

A jeweller, Vikramjit Singh (35), of village Navan Pind committed suicide in private hotel of Amritsar on Saturday blaming a woman sub-inspector for blackmailing him.

Vikramjit also left a suicide note in which he claimed that Sub Inspector Mehta police station, Mandeep Kaur, wanted him to murder three persons and had already taken Rs 18 lakh from him by blackmailing him.

