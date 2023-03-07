Punjab edu min urges teachers to enroll their children in government schools

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains, on Monday, urged all teachers and principals of the school education department to enroll their children in government schools.

Exhorting the teachers and students for fulfilling responsibility on their part, Bains, in an online letter to all the government teachers, school heads and teachers’ associations, said that ‘let us be a part of the efforts being made by AAP government to make the state a ‘Rangla Punjab’.

While mentioning invitations from teachers and students for their school visits, Bains said that as the education minister, he is continuously striving to provide qualitative education to the students by making the school education system up to date.

“I am getting full support and cooperation from the entire teaching community and teachers’ organizations”, he said, adding that all the teachers and headmasters, who are spending their hard-earned money for the welfare of the students and making schools beautiful, deserve to be congratulated.

He said he was elated to see the dedication of the teachers towards ‘Mission-100 Percent.’ Referring to the admission campaign, he said that the purpose of the campaign is not only to increase the number of students but to restore the confidence of the common people by connecting society with government schools. He also urged the teachers to ensure maximum registration for ‘schools of eminence’ and prepare students for the competitive examination for admission in these schools.