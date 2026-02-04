Punjab education minister orders special audit into ‘malpractices’ at Sri Dashmesh Academy

Bains said the investigation would scrutinise alleged embezzlement of trust funds, misuse of institution property and criminal negligence leading to infrastructure decay. (Photo: Facebook/HarjotSinghBains)

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday asked the state chief secretary to conduct a special audit and investigation into serious complaints of “financial irregularities, gross mismanagement and infrastructural decay” at Sri Dashmesh Academy in Sri Anandpur Sahib, which is functioning on 180 acres of government land.

Sri Anandpur Sahib MLA’s directive followed a preliminary inquiry by the District Education Officer (DEO), Rupnagar, which uncovered significant lapses.

Bains said the investigation would scrutinise alleged embezzlement of trust funds, misuse of institution property and criminal negligence leading to infrastructure decay.

Bains has also directed the Punjab Police to investigate the alleged fake PhD degree of the academy’s principal and to secure all relevant records to prevent tampering.