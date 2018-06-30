Punjab education minister Soni hands over appointment letters to 2022 teachers

Minister O P Soni at the function at Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar on Friday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Minister O P Soni at the function at Guru Nanak Stadium in Amritsar on Friday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Even as Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh cancelled his visit at last moment, state’s Education Minister O P Soni distributed appointment letters to the 2022 candidates recruited under the master cadre of teachers at a function held at Amritsar on Friday. Soni said that distribution of appointment letters was part of ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’ initiative of the CM, who couldn’t come because his helicopter could not take off due to bad weather.

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, had conducted an examination in December 2017 to recruit 3582 master cadre teachers. Of these, 2022 candidates were given job offer letters today. Of those given the letters today, 252 are for social sciences, 504 for mathematics, 977 for science and 289 for Punjabi.

The minister also announced that the funds enabling the students studying in government schools to purchase school uniforms would be credited into their accounts and the government would not make purchase of uniforms.

Soni said, “This is being done to ensure that the parents of the students are able to make purchase as per their own choice. Due to the complaints being received with regard to the mid-day meal scheme in the schools, the contract system would be done away with and efforts would be made to make sure that the funds in this regard are also given to parents of the students through banks so as it should not leave any room for the complaints.” He said from the next academic year, distribution of books would not be delayed in schools and the same would be provided before the start of the session.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App