‘Inspire Meet’ for parents will be held in all government schools on Sep 3: Punjab education minister

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains, on Thursday, announced that an ‘Inspire Meet’ will be held in all government schools of Punjab on September 3. This will be an interactive event in which the parents will be informed about the performance of the students, he said.

He urged all principals and teachers to ensure maximum participation of parents in ‘Inspire Meet.’

Bains said that they should also pay special attention towards co-educational activities as well as academic activities besides specially inviting parents to participate wholeheartedly in various activities during this event. “I will also join the Inspire Meet program in various schools,” he added.

He exhorted all the principals and teachers of the state to ensure more constructive efforts for the all-round development of the students of the government schools.

Expressing his views with the principals and teachers of government schools through Eduset, Bains shared his experiences of recent school visits, saying that students of government schools have a lot of talent, which needs to be nurtured and shown the right way.

Meanwhile, teachers and officials in districts were a harried lot Thursday after the minister’s address which was scheduled to begin at 2 pm through EDUSAT system, started an hour late. In many schools, teachers had left by the time address started.