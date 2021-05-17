Punjab Education department to launch “Punjab Career Portal” to help students in making right career choices

The portal will have comprehensive information for students about career choices, entrance examination for different collegesuniversities, vocational institutes and scholarships. (Representational)

The Punjab government’s Education Department is ready to launch the ” Punjab Career Portal”, which aims to help students in selecting correct career paths.

The portal — UNICEF, NGO Aasman Foundation and Tata Power — will have information on at least 450 career options, 21,000 colleges and vocational institutes within the country and abroad, apart from having details of 1,150 entrance exams and 1,200 scholarships. Special focus will be given on integrating the curriculum with life skills. The portal, officials of the government said, would enable more than 8.50 lakh government school students in Classes 9 to 12 to seamlessly move up from the school level to higher education and to work. Each student will be given a unique id for accessing the content on the website, which is available in different languages.

The portal will have comprehensive information for students about career choices, entrance examination for different colleges\universities, vocational institutes and scholarships. For those interested to move abroad for higher education, the portal will help in finding the eligibility of colleges in different countries, scholarships and fellowships

Prior to launching ” Punjab Career Portal”, as part of the “Capacity Building Programme” of officials and teachers, the education department had conducted virtual training sessions. To begin with, a virtual training session to sensitise District Education Officers (DEOs) and Deputy District Education Officers was held on Saturday, which was presided over by state Education Secretary, Krishan Kumar. In his inaugural address, he said that the education department had been working on the modalities for helping students make right career choices.

“The portal will be of great help to students as well as teachers. It will further strengthen the department’s initiatives to improve the quality of education in government schools,” said Kumar, while exhorting officials and teachers to make the optimum utilisation of the training sessions to build capacity to assist students in accessing the portal.

During the virtual training session, experts — including, Ankit Bansal (Aasman Foundation) , Lalita Sachdeva (Yuwaah, UNICEF), and Tript Kaur, Programme Officer, YuWaah for Punjab, UNICEF, sensitised the officials of the Education Department about the various modules of the ” Punjab Career Portal”.