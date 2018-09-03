Punjab Education Department looks at NGOs, pvt firms to improve govt school infrastructure

A government schools where infrastructure has been developed with the help of private donors. (Express Photo) A government schools where infrastructure has been developed with the help of private donors. (Express Photo)

PUNJAB GOVERNMENT is looking at NGOs, charitable trusts and private firms to improve critical infrastructure in its government schools, to address the financial deficit that government schools face.

Punjab government’s Education Department has already launched a project in government schools in the state under its smart school project to enhance the overall performance of school.

A letter by the Director General School Education (DGSE) -cum-State Project Director office to NGOs and all others said that in addition to this, the schools can be supported by introducing digital education (setting up smart class rooms); constructing more class rooms , laboratories and toilets; providing books in libraries; uniform to the students; furniture and free boards in class rooms; creating infrastructure for mid day meals and sports; installing solar power system and RO water coolers and any other way that the donors and schools deem fit.

The Secretary (School Education), Krishan Kumar, has already roped in a large number of donors under smart school project through government schools’ staff. With their contribution, the infrastructure of 425 government schools has been improved so far, and the project has set a target for 4250 schools to be converted into smart schools by the end of this academic session.

“With the contribution of such people and organisations, we want to create a sense of belonging in the community that will fund it, so that it will become a sustainable model through ownership and accountability,” said Kumar, adding that the government will provide support in teaching and resolving specific problems, which will enhance the performance of the government schools in every possible manner.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App