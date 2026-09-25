Punjab: ED holds 8 urban body officials for 50 hours; scans papers, clones phones

The Enforcement Directorate’s over 50 hour search and survey operation in Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) headquarters in Mohali’s PUDA Bhawan building concluded Thursday afternoon.

For over 50 hours (since Tuesday noon), ED teams kept eight top GMADA officials inside the premises, as the central agency’s Jalandhar zone searched, scanned and copied official GMADA documents, cloned the mobile phones of the officers, scanned the GMADA servers, computers and other electronic devices and took a bunch of electronic devices and documents with them.

GMADA deals in urban planning and master plan enforcement, land acquisition, infrastructure development and regulating private real estate, residential and commercial plot allotments.

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Also Read | Court steps in as ED searches spark storm in Punjab; AAP ramps up protests

In a statement issued Thursday, ED claimed that “searches have revealed that AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia have been regularly holding unofficial meeting with GMADA officials regarding the master plans and site auctions. Critical decisions including fresh auctions and acquisitions by GMADA as well as determination of compensation were all taken informally under the instructions of Jain”.

The prolonged searches led the state government to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court late on Wednesday.

Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, who appeared for ED in the HC told The Indian Express that “the Punjab government is trying to shield the main accused in the case. It is a scandal worth hundreds of crores. There are hawala transactions.”

AAP, however, denied ED’s claims. On the claims concerning Sisodia and Jain, the AAP said, “The reports are completely false, baseless and politically motivated. Neither Sisodia nor Jain has any role in GMADA’s projects, functioning or official matters. Their role in Punjab is purely political, and they have no involvement in GMADA’s functioning or projects.”

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“Punjab government would take the strongest possible legal action against those found responsible for any illegal conduct during the [ED’s] operation,” AAP said, adding that the Bhagwant Mann government will not remain silent when Punjab is subjected to such pressure.

“The people of Punjab have always stood up whenever Delhi has tried to impose its will, and they will stand up again,” it said.