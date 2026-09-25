Punjab: ED holds 8 urban body officials for 50 hours; scans papers, clones phones

GMADA deals in urban planning and master plan enforcement, land acquisition, infrastructure development and regulating private real estate, residential and commercial plot allotments.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 05:35 AM IST
Chandigarh, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, GMADA, GMADA documents, ED holds 8 urban body officials for 50 hours, Indian express news, current affairs“The people of Punjab have always stood up whenever Delhi has tried to impose its will, and they will stand up again,” it said.
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The Enforcement Directorate’s over 50 hour search and survey operation in Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) headquarters in Mohali’s PUDA Bhawan building concluded Thursday afternoon.

For over 50 hours (since Tuesday noon), ED teams kept eight top GMADA officials inside the premises, as the central agency’s Jalandhar zone searched, scanned and copied official GMADA documents, cloned the mobile phones of the officers, scanned the GMADA servers, computers and other electronic devices and took a bunch of electronic devices and documents with them.

GMADA deals in urban planning and master plan enforcement, land acquisition, infrastructure development and regulating private real estate, residential and commercial plot allotments.

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In a statement issued Thursday, ED claimed that “searches have revealed that AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia have been regularly holding unofficial meeting with GMADA officials regarding the master plans and site auctions. Critical decisions including fresh auctions and acquisitions by GMADA as well as determination of compensation were all taken informally under the instructions of Jain”.

The prolonged searches led the state government to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court late on Wednesday.

Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, who appeared for ED in the HC told The Indian Express that “the Punjab government is trying to shield the main accused in the case. It is a scandal worth hundreds of crores. There are hawala transactions.”

AAP, however, denied ED’s claims. On the claims concerning Sisodia and Jain, the AAP said, “The reports are completely false, baseless and politically motivated. Neither Sisodia nor Jain has any role in GMADA’s projects, functioning or official matters. Their role in Punjab is purely political, and they have no involvement in GMADA’s functioning or projects.”

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“Punjab government would take the strongest possible legal action against those found responsible for any illegal conduct during the [ED’s] operation,” AAP said, adding that the Bhagwant Mann government will not remain silent when Punjab is subjected to such pressure.

“The people of Punjab have always stood up whenever Delhi has tried to impose its will, and they will stand up again,” it said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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