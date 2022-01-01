Punjab: EC holds evaluation programme for ROs

Following the directions of Election Commission, Office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, on Friday conducted an Evaluation Programme for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) here.

As many as 111 ROs and AROs from across the state participated in this programme and underwent two online tests, based on general knowledge about conducting elections.

Tests were conducted under the supervision of Section Officer Yogesh Saharan, who was deputed as Invigilator by the EC. CEO Punjab S Karuna Raju, Additional CEO Amandeep Kaur and Joint CEO Inder Pal Singh were also present during the programme.

Raju, while congratulating all the ROs and AROs for successfully undergoing the evaluation programme said that it was not a test or examination but it was an effort by the EC to give more information about conducting elections ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.

Meanwhile, Raju also briefed ROs and AROs about the District Election Management Plan.

Earlier, Raju had said transgenders can register as voters by giving an undertaking in case they do not have residential address proof.

He said transgenders will face no hassle in applying for voter ID cards as the Election Commission has simplified the documentation process.

Raju announced the measure during a virtual meeting with representatives of the transgender community held to discuss a strategy for their 100 per cent enrolment as voters.

The meeting came just months before Punjab assembly election where they will be able to exercise their franchise.

Yashwinder Singh and Manoj Benjwal from The Humsafar Trust, Smriti Acharya and Archana Shetty from Netreach, and Mohini Mahant and Madan from Mansa Foundation participated in the meeting, according to an official release. The CEO suggested appointing coordinators from the transgender community in each district to assist them with the process of obtaining voter ID cards.