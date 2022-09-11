scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Punjab: Early variety basmati hits mandis, fetches a premium

Farmers said that they are happy with the price they are getting for the yield, which is around 20-24 quintals per acre.

Basmati is mainly purchased by private players, including big suppliers in the local market as well as the exporters who send the crop in huge amount to several countries.

The early variety of basmati rice, PUSA 1509, has started arriving in grain markets of Punjab and farmers are getting a much higher price than last year. The huge export of rice especially basmati by the central government in the past few months led to an increase in the demand for the crop in the local market thus giving the crop a better price.

Currently, it is priced between Rs 3,400 and Rs 3,700 per quintal while the crop was fetching between Rs 2,350 and 2,891 per quintal last year during this time. Exporters of Basmati said that the rate will go up further and it may cross Rs 4000 per quintal in the coming days. Mandis in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patti, Raiya, and parts of the Doaba region have already received over one lakh bags of basmati and there will be more in the coming days.



However, they are also a little apprehensive as the prices are not fixed and it keeps fluctuating based on the market due to which sometimes it gives a better return and sometimes it is difficult even to recover the expenses.

Basmati is mainly purchased by private players, including big suppliers in the local market as well as the exporters who send the crop in huge amount to several countries.

Amritsar-based leading basmati exporter Ashok Sethi, who is also the director of Punjab Rice Millers & Exporters Association, said that the rate of PUSA 1509 variety is highly appreciable and farmers can earn much more if the dried crop is brought in. “Majority of the farmers bring the highly moisturised crop to the mandi and face several cuts. We urge them to not harvest the crop in hurry. Exporters are willing to give over Rs 3,700 per quintal for dried crops,” he said, adding that if farmers avoid spraying unnecessary pesticides then the rates can go even higher. Our organisation has been sensitising them for the past five years but farmers use pesticides under the influence of dealers and then their crops are rejected in the international market, he said.

Ravinder Singh Cheema, president of Punjab Arhtiya Association, said that Basmati is considered one of the major alternatives for the water-guzzling paddy crop and if the government supports the export of this variety then a huge area can be brought under it. “With this there will not only be crop diversification in the state but it will also help save water and give good return to farmers,” he said, adding that the yield this year is better than last year in the Majha region. Last year, the yield was less as farmers sowed the crop in May when the weather was warm.

Rakesh Tulli, president of Punjab Mandi Mazdoor Union, said that in Amritsar mandi daily 50,000 to 70,000 bags are arriving for the past couple of days and farmers made Rs 3,900 per quintals in the first 2-3 days and still the rate is quite higher.

PUSA 1509 is a short-duration variety which is grown on 40% of the area under basmati and the rest 60% in under PUSA 1121, the aromatic variety, and PUSA 1718, the new basmati variety introduced by New Delhi-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

While Pusa 1509 matures in 115-120 days, including the nursery period, Pusa 1121 takes 140-145 days to mature, including nursery period to harvesting. Pusa-1718 is, however, 10 days shorter than PUSA 1121 and is more disease resistant.

India has exported basmati rice worth $12 billion in the past three years, including $4.3 billion in 2019-20, $4.02 billion in 2020-21 and $3.5 billion in 2021-22 of which Punjab and Haryana hold 80% of the export share.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:29:49 am
