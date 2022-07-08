Punjab DSP bribe arrest: Police transfer case to Vigilance Bureau

A day after arresting its Faridkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for allegedly taking a bribe, Punjab Police on Thursday decided to transfer the case to its Vigilance Bureau to ensure “a free, fair and impartial probe”.

Punjab’s new Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, said that the decision to hand over the case to Punjab Vigilance Bureau for further investigation was taken since the bureau was a investigation agency that specialised in dealing with corruption cases.

Faridkot DSP, Lakhvir Singh, was arrested on Wednesday by the Tarn Taran police for allegedly accepting Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a drug supplier in lieu of not naming him in the FIR registered under NDPS Act.

As per details in the case, the Tarn Taran district police had arrested a drug supplier — identified as Pishora Singh — from a petrol pump near Patti Morh and recovered 250 gram of opium and Rs 1 lakh in drug money from his possession on Sunday.

The accused Pishora, a resident of village Model Boparai, was already wanted in an FIR filed on June 30, in which his aide, Surjit Singh of Mari Megha village, was arrested with 900 gram of opium. On the disclosure of Pishora Singh, the police have so far recovered Rs 9.97 lakh of the bribe money in cash.