Punjab drugs case: Not happy with state’s report, HC asks for more details on controlling cross-border drug trade

Stating that the status report filed by Punjab does not reflect actual steps taken at the ground level to control drug menace, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Centre and the Punjab government to submit a report on how it was dealing with cross-border trade of drugs.

Hearing the matter, the division bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil also asked that the latest status of the extradition process, which has been initiated of overseas persons, be also submitted to the court.

“The status reports be filed within a period of three weeks from today with an advance copy to the learned Amicus Curiae,” the bench said while ordering to list the matter for consideration on July 7, 2022.

The Punjab government in purported compliance of the order passed by the HC had filed a status report of Assistant Inspector General of Police (Litigation), Bureau of Investigation, Punjab.

The bench after perusal of the report said that nothing has been reflected as regards to the actual steps taken at the ground level to curtail and control the menace of drugs in Punjab.

“Certain rehabilitation homes were sought to be opened, the details with regard to the said rehabilitation homes, the staff deputed therein, the persons admitted and the treatment provided to them etc. need to be detailed and brought to the notice of this Court specially with regard to the last three years. Year wise data need to be provided in this regard showing actual steps taken at the ground level for not only treating the victims/addicts but for their rehabilitation. Various schemes have been initiated in this process but their implementation is not projected, the same should be placed before this Court, not only for perusal but for further

consideration by the states of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh,” said the bench.

The bench further added that the steps taken in to make changes to curriculum to make students aware of ills of drugs need to be further elaborated and brought on record.

The court added: “The effective steps should and need to be taken to ensure that cross-border trade and supply of such narcotic drugs do not take place, the same need to be curtailed and the steps taken in this regard should also be highlighted..The Union of India should also submit its report with regard to the fresh steps taken, so that the increasing menace in the cross-border trade of the drugs is controlled.”