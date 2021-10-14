PUNJAB DRUGS CASE: HC to hear matter today before its Dusshera break

The special bench constituted for hearing the Punjab drugs case Wednesday heard the case for the first time after advancing its hearing from November 15 to October 13.

During the hearing, the bench took up a synopsis highlighting 13 points submitted by Advocate Navkiran Singh. The synopsis, summing up the proceedings ever since the High Court took cognizance of the matter way back in September 2013, was submitted by Navkiran Singh on the previous date of hearing.

Advocate Navkiran Singh on Wednesday sought opening of the reports in the sealed cover that have been submitted by the state authorities.

The bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma later posted the matter for Thursday, a day before the HC goes for Dusherra break.

In an application filed by advocate Navkiran Singh on behalf of Lawyers for Human Rights International, it has been contended that the report contains the response of the Punjab on a report submitted by then STF chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu, who was asked by the HC to go through the report submitted by ED assistant director Niranjan Singh.

Advocate Singh had further contended that the matter relates to drug mafia operating in Punjab which has international links and needs to be dealt with on an urgent basis as it affected the lives of the Punjabi youth.