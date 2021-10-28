Punjab drugs case: HC seeks sealed reports for perusal in chamber; next hearing on Nov 18

TAKING UP Punjab’s plea to open up various status reports submitted in sealed covers in the high-profile drugs case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the Registrar, Judicial, to produce these reports for its perusal in the chamber.

The special division bench of Justices A G Masih and A K Verma, while hearing the matter on Tuesday, held, “Registrar Judicial of this court is directed to produce the sealed cover reports for perusal of the court in the chamber.Hearing of the application(s) and the cases is deferred to November 18.”

The bench also directed that “the latest status reports, in pursuance to the earlier orders passed by this court, be filed by the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau including the aspect of extradition of the persons involved in the narcotics affairs, be filed prior to November 15.”

During the hearing on Tuesday, Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General, Union, had apprised the bench about 10 reports of the ED and 4 reports of the MHA that are already filed in sealed covers before the HC.

The Additional Solicitor General also told the bench that to control the menace of drugs, the Union government has extended the area of operation of BSF from 15 km to 50 km. Punjab had earlier filed an application for examining the status reports filed in the court in 2018 to be taken up on priority basis and after examining the same, an order be passed to enable the prosecuting agency to proceed as per law.

An application for opening the sealed reports by Punjab STF chief was filed by advocate Navkiran Singh on behalf of the Lawyers for Human Rights International.