Punjab drugs case: HC peruses 4 reports by agencies, asks to hand over copy to state

Hearing a suo motu matter related to Punjab drugs case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday perused four reports, including the report filed by the Special Task Force (STF) and then Assistant Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Niranjan Singh, in the court and directed further to hand over the reports to Punjab government for examining them.

The reports pertaining to the probe by separate agencies concerning the drugs issue were filed before the high court in 2017-18 in sealed covers.

The high court on Friday also issued a notice to the Punjab government over the application filed by the intervener – LFHRI (Lawyers For Human Rights International) – seeking to open the report filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the alleged role of police officials in drug trade in Punjab.

The matter came up for hearing before the division bench of Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan. A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released by the high court. The case has been adjourned to February 15.

As the matter resumed for hearing on Friday, the reports pertaining to the drugs issue – filed by the STF and ED – were called to be opened.

After going through the reports, the high court ordered them to be re-sealed by the Registrar General, who was further ordered to get copies of the four reports under his supervision and hand them over to the Punjab government.

The reports which were examined during the proceedings included the report prepared by a two-member state committee – (comprising former DGP Punjab Suresh Arora and former IAS N S Kalsi) – which was an opinion on the report of STF chief Harpreet Sidhu. Another report examined in the high court was the one filed by Deepak Chauhan, the former deputy director of MEA, which was regarding the extradition of drug peddlers. Also, two more reports were filed by ED, including the one filed by ED’s Assistant Director Niranjan Singh.