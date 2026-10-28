Punjab’s drug menace, 2 bodies waiting for cremation, and a town on the edge

Punjab’s Mansa town, known as the “land of white gold” for its cotton belt, is on the edge. At the centre of tensions are two bodies waiting for cremation and a link to the state’s drug menace. And as the clock ticks, the situation is metamorphosing into a tall political challenge for the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government as it preps for a tough Assembly fight next year.

The two bodies belong to Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist shot dead on camera two weeks back, and Daljit Singh, whose family says he died of a drug overdose. The two deaths, and their link to Punjab’s drug problem has triggered widespread protests in Mansa and provided the opposition, parties Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP with the ammunition to launch an all-out attack on the Mann government.

Parwinder Singh Jhota was shot dead while he was shooting a live video Parwinder Singh Jhota was shot dead while he was shooting a live video

A murder on camera

On the morning of October 13, anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead after he confronted a medicine shop owner and accused him of selling drugs. The murder was captured in a Facebook Live video Jhota was shooting. The video showed him confronting the medicine shop owner Ashwani Kumar. Kumar was seen threatening Jhota with a pistol before opening fire.

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The death of Jhota, a former sportsperson who struggled with substance abuse before decising to fight against the menace, stunned Mansa. The aftermath of the chilling murder saw angry protesters setting the accused’s shop on fire and authorities demolishing a part of his home, citing encroachment. And then, Jhota’s family members refused to cremate his body, pointing to Punjab’s drug problem and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mann and Punjab’s Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. Fifteen days have passed since Jhota was murdered, and his body lies uncremated.

Now, another death

The Mann government, already struggling to tackle the agitation by Jhota’s family, faced another setback due to the death of 35-year-old Daljit Singh.

While Singh’s family has alleged that he died of drug overdose, police have termed this “misinformation” and said the cause of death is under investigation.

Following Singh’s death, his relatives and residents of the Bhamme Kalan village he lived in, blocked the Sarsa-Mansa road in protest. At one point, his family wanted to take the body to the site where Jhota’s family is protesting.

Worried that this may lead to an escalation, police barricaded the route. A standoff followed and police personnel took the body away. Videos of police men carrying Singh’s body have now circulated online and evoked strong reactions.

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Mansa’s Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Chaudhary said, “Around 11 am, we received information that a body was lying on the side of a road. Some misinformation spread in the area that the death was caused by a drug overdose. When we started the investigation, we came to know that someone came in a vehicle and threw the body there. We have formed separate teams to catch the culprits. We are registering a murder case in the incident. Three main accused have been rounded up.”

Singh’s wife Paramjit Kaur, and mother, Chand Kaur, hit out at the state government. They said the government makes tall claims about ending the drug menace, but the sale of drugs continues. “Young lives are being lost to addiction, and families are left to suffer the unbearable consequences,” the family said.

ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਦੀ ‘ਪੁਲਿਸ ਸਟੇਟ’! ਮਾਨਸਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਿਛਲੇ 15 ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪਰਮਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਝੋਟਾ ਨੂੰ ਇਨਸਾਫ਼ ਦਿਵਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਮੋਰਚਾ ਚੱਲ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਅੱਜ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹੇ ਦੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਭੰਮੇ ਕਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਦੀ ਨਸ਼ੇ ਦੀ ਓਵਰਡੋਜ਼ ਨਾਲ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ। ਇਨਸਾਫ਼ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕ ਦੀ ਦੇਹ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਮਾਨਸਾ ਧਰਨੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਰਹੇ ਪਿੰਡ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਰਸਤੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਰੋਕਿਆ, ਲਾਠੀਚਾਰਜ ਕੀਤਾ, ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨਕਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਹਿਰਾਸਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਿਆ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕ ਦੀ ਦੇਹ ਖੋਹ ਲਈ। ਸਵੇਰੇ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਵਿੱਚ ‘ਰੰਗਲੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ’ ਦੇ ਦਾਅਵੇ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ 95 ਗੂੰਗਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀਆਂ ਸੜਕਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦੀ ਗੁੰਡਾਗਰਦੀ ਅਤੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਲਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਦੀ ਬੇਅਦਬੀ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਕਿਉਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਦਿਖਾਈ ਦਿੰਦੀ? ਸ਼ਰਮ ਕਰੋ! ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਲਾਸ਼ਾਂ ਸੜਕਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਰੋਲੀਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ! — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) October 27, 2026

An all-out attack

The two deaths and the common drug link have put the Mann government on the backfoot, with all Opposition parties launching an offensive on the ruling AAP.

State Congress chief Pargat Singh said Mann was running Punjab like a “police state” and questioned why AAP MLAs were silent on the “brutality of police on Punjab’s roads”. “Shame on you! The bodies of Punjab’s youths are being dragged on the streets,” he said on X.

Akali Dal chief and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Mann government has the might to stop a grieving family from reaching a protest site, but “zero intent to stop the drug menace because it is filling their own coffers”. “Punjab Police is waging a war not on drugs, but on the anguished families. This heartless regime has crossed all limits. Punjab will only breathe free once this awful AAP dispensation is ousted,” he said. BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu said the snatching of Singh’s body from his family was “shameful, inhuman” and “a violation of human rights”.