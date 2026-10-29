Son dead, body ‘seized’ by police, father ‘missing’: A Punjab family’s ‘drug story’

Even in Punjab’s storied fight against drug addiction, what happened on Tuesday was a first. As the family of Daljit Singh, 34, was making its way to a site in Mansa city where an agitation has been on against the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, the police descended in huge numbers and made away with the coffin holding Daljit’s body, dodging protesters and beating those who tried to block its way. A day later, the family says they have no clarity on where Daljit’s body is, while his father remains “missing”.

Daljit’s family says he died of drugs; police have called it a “murder”, without sharing any details.

On Tuesday, the family based in Bhamme Kalan village was trying to make its way to the site 15 km from their home, where the agitation over Jhota has been ongoing, to register their protest. Jhota was shot dead on October 13, when he confronted a pharmacist in Mansa for allegedly selling drugs, prompting protests across the state. Jhota’s family was among the three “victims” of Punjab’s drug problem whom Union Home Minister Amit Shah met during his recent visit to the state.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Daljit’s wife Paramjit Kaur says he had been trying to quit his addiction, specifically to “chitta”. The two have a 5-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son; the mother and children are now sitting at the Jhota agitation site.

Says Paramjit: “He was sober for the last 21 days. But yesterday, he left home without informing us, apparently to meet someone, and only his body returned.” The family believes he got hold of some drugs while he was out. Daljit’s body was found near Bharawanandi village, 1 km away.

Daljit’s father Jarnail Singh retired as a veterinary pharmacist, and is now often called upon by surrounding villages to treat cattle. The family says he took Daljit along in the hope of keeping him busy and steering him away from drugs.

A neighbour, Hardev Singh, says: “Jarnail tried very hard to help his son quit addiction, but the boy did not change.”

Story continues below this ad

To sustain the household and to fund the treatment of Daljit, and his mother who has been ailing for long, the family sold their three-acre land, neighbours say. They survived on whatever little money Jarnail’s work got him.

On Wednesday, the neighbours were gathered at the family’s empty home. One of them claimed that police brought Jarnail home late Tuesday night. “They wanted Jarnail and Paramjit to sign papers agreeing to Daljit’s cremation. When they refused, the police took Jarnail away.”

Hardev says: “Jarnail pleaded to stay back… but the police did not relent. He looked devastated. Now we have no contact with him. We do not know where he is or what condition he is in.”

Despite repeated attempts, SSP Vibhav Chaudhary could not be contacted. PTI reported Chaudhary as saying that Daljit’s body had been thrown by the wayside by someone, and three people rounded up.

Story continues below this ad

DIG Harjeet Singh told The Indian Express that Daljit’s postmortem had been done at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, and the report was awaited. Regarding Jarnail, the DIG said he was not in police custody.

On the action against protesters, the police have said they were only trying to maintain law and order following “assault” on its personnel.

Hardev says that “sensing escalating police pressure”, Daljit’s family, including his wife, children, sister and mother, left the house quietly Wednesday morning to make it to the Jhota protest. “Avoiding main village roads, they used rural lanes to reach the site.”

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited the family at the site to offer condolences and his support. Speaking to the media, Channi said: “If the police have custody of both the father and the son’s body, are they planning to forcibly cremate the body without the family’s permission?” The actions are “a violation of human rights and dignity”, a “torture of the family”, he said.

Story continues below this ad

The NHRC has taken prima facie cognizance of incidents surrounding Daljit’s death, issuing notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP, and seeking a detailed Action Taken Report within two weeks.

Calling Daljit’s death part of the larger Punjab story, Hardev says: “Parvinder Jhota also came to our village last year and caught some drug peddlers near a dhaba, seizing a bag full of capsules. To be honest, we did not fully understand him back then, we thought he was a little crazy.”

Now, Hardev says, they realise what Jhota was trying to do. “He was working for the people and for their sons. He made a huge sacrifice. His family also made a sacrifice… No one can repay the debt owed to Jhota and his family.”