Punjab recorded 106 drug overdose deaths in 2024, much higher than neighboring Haryana, Himachal: NCRB report

At least 106 people in Punjab died of alleged drug overdose in 2024, way more than similar deaths recorded by Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Union Territory of Chandigarh, as per latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

As per the report, released by the union ministry of home affairs (MHA), Himachal Pradesh recorded 31 such deaths in 2024, Haryana three and Chandigarh seven. Nationally, Punjab recorded second highest number of such cases, behind Tamil Nadu where 313 people died of drug overdose. Punjab was followed by Madhya Pradesh (90), Rajasthan (69) and Mizoram (65). A total of 978 drug deaths were reported across the country in 2024, up from 654 in 2023.

The number of drug deaths in Punjab have increased from 89 in 2023 to 106 in 2024. In 2023, Punjab had recorded the highest number of drug overdose deaths while Tamil Nadu was placed second.

NDPS cases: Punjab not among top-3

Punjab recorded 29 NDPS Act cases per lakh population, second only to Kerala, with 75.5 cases per lakh population, as per the report. But, compared to Punjab, the neighboring Haryana (10.8) Himachal Pradesh (22.8) and Chandigarh (7.2) have lower crime rate for drug offences. Punjab’s crime rate under drug offences is way higher than national average of 7.8.

When it comes to registration of cases under the NDPSAct, Punjab was placed fourth nationally with 8973 cases. The list is led by Kerala (27,149), followed by Maharashtra (15,641) and Tamil Nadu (11,037). However, Punjab witnessed way higher cases than neighboring Haryana (3,325), Himachal Pradesh (1,715) and Chandigarh (90). The country recorded 1.09 lakh cases under the NDPS Act in 2024.

Punjab tops in drug trafficking, Kerala in personal consumption

While Kerala tops the country in possessing drugs for personal consumption, Punjab witnessed the highest cases in the country for drug trafficking.

Punjab, in 2024, registered 6,060 cases for drug trafficking, followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,219), Rajasthan (2,758), Tamil Nadu (2,753) and Maharashtra (2,324). In neighbouring Haryana 2,046 trafficking cases were registered, while Himachal Pradesh recorded 1292 such cases and Chandigarh 90.

Story continues below this ad

In possessing drugs for personal use/consumption, Punjab is not among the top three states. The list is led by Kerala (25,856 cases), followed by Maharashtra (13,317) and Tamil Nadu (8,284). In Punjab, 2,913 cases were registered for possessing drugs for personal consumption, higher than Haryana (1,279), Himachal Pradesh (423) and Chandigarh (NIL).

TB, HIV top killers in Punjab jails

Punjab recorded the highest number of deaths in jails due to HIV and Tuberculosis (TB), 23 and 24, respectively, in 2024. Nationally, 44 jail inmates died due to HIV in jails of which more than half from Punjab.