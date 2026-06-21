BJP won’t let drug menace hollow out Punjab: Nitin Nabin at Yoga Day event

BJP chief Nitin Nabin urged the youth to remain committed to national values while pursuing their aspirations. (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin asserted on Sunday that the BJP would not allow the drug menace to hollow out Punjab and vowed that the party would continue efforts to eradicate narcotics from the state.

Addressing a gathering after participating in the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, Nabin said the issue of drugs should concern every Punjabi, and called for collective action to free the state from the menace.

“The BJP will not allow Punjab to be hollowed out. The poison of drugs must be eliminated at all costs. The name and trace of drugs should disappear from Punjab. Every Punjabi should be concerned about this issue,” he said.