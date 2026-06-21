BJP won’t let drug menace hollow out Punjab: Nitin Nabin at Yoga Day event

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin asserted on Sunday that the BJP would not allow the drug menace to hollow out Punjab and vowed that the party would continue efforts to eradicate narcotics from the state.
Addressing a gathering after participating in the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, Nabin said the issue of drugs should concern every Punjabi, and called for collective action to free the state from the menace.
“The BJP will not allow Punjab to be hollowed out. The poison of drugs must be eliminated at all costs. The name and trace of drugs should disappear from Punjab. Every Punjabi should be concerned about this issue,” he said.
Nabin, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab, performed yoga along with hundreds of students, faculty members, BJP workers, and local residents at the university campus as part of the nationwide International Yoga Day celebrations.
Emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, the BJP chief said India’s future now rests in the hands of its younger generation. However, he urged the youth to remain committed to national values while pursuing their aspirations.
“The future of the country is in the hands of our youth. While shaping the future of the nation, young people must ensure that they never compromise with the tricolour or the soil of the country,” he said.
Describing yoga as India’s gift to the world, Nabin said the ancient practice promotes physical fitness, mental well-being and discipline, while helping individuals lead healthier and more balanced lives.
The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation by a large number of people.
Nabin’s visit is part of the BJP’s efforts to strengthen its organisational base in the state and engage with various sections of society. He is also expected to hold meetings with party leaders and workers during his tour.
The BJP chief’s remarks on drugs come amid continued concerns over substance abuse in Punjab, an issue that has remained at the centre of political and social discourse in the state for several years.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram