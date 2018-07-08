Punjab: 24 year-old drug addict dies during treatment at hospital

A drug de-addiction centre in Punjab. (Express photo/Representational) A drug de-addiction centre in Punjab. (Express photo/Representational)

A 24-year-old who was admitted in the de-addiction ward of the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS) 11 days ago died at around 1.15 am Saturday. The deceased, identified as Ricky Lahoria, was a school dropout and he allegedly got addicted to drugs when he just 16 or 17 years old. According to his uncle Rajesh Kumar, he got married recently and wanted to get rid of the addiction.

An inconsolable family and residents of Jalandhar Cantt Saturday warned the police to either arrest all the drug dealers in the area or they will take action against the sellers and also launch a movement against drugs. “My son wanted to get rid of the addiction and so his aunt admitted him at PIMS 11 days back. But his condition deteriorated three days back and he was admitted in the ICU,” said Lakshmi Devi, mother of the deceased.

Jalandhar Cantt police SHO sub-inspector Sukhbir Singh that the deceased who was being treated in PIMS also suffered from jaundice due to which he died.

