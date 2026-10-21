CBI team reaches Punjab town for probe into anti-drug activist’s murder

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached Mansa in Punjab late Tuesday night to investigate the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. The development came five hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jhota’s family, where he assured them of a thorough probe and said a CBI team would arrive soon.

The CBI team contacted Mansa police authorities and took over the case files related to the murder. The team is scheduled to meet Jhota’s family members on Wednesday.

“A CBI team has arrived in Mansa regarding the investigation of the murder case. We have interacted with them and handed over the case files. We will extend full cooperation to the CBI in the investigation,” Pushpinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mansa, said.