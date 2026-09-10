Punjab to drop show-cause notices issued to employees over mass leave

Employees of the Punjab Secretariat, Chandigarh, protesting in the corridors of the Secretariat during Maha Bandh to demand the release of pending dearness allowance dues on August 27 in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The Punjab government has formally ordered the dropping of the show-cause notices issued to employees and officials for remaining absent from duty during their protest through mass leave, a day after employee organisations called off the strike.

On Thursday, the General Administration Department, in an order issued, said the competent disciplinary authorities had decided to drop the show-cause notices issued on August 27 to employees who were marked absent without authorisation.

The order was addressed to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Financial Commissioners, Principal Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries. It said the decision was taken in view of the circumstances surrounding the matter. It directed the departments concerned to take necessary action accordingly.