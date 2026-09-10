Punjab to drop show-cause notices issued to employees over mass leave

The government had issued directions in connection with its “no work, no pay” policy, prompting further resentment among the employees.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhSep 10, 2026 08:14 PM IST
Employees of the Punjab Secretariat, Chandigarh, protesting in the corridors of the Secretariat during Maha Bandh to demand the release of pending dearness allowance dues on August 27 in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)Employees of the Punjab Secretariat, Chandigarh, protesting in the corridors of the Secretariat during Maha Bandh to demand the release of pending dearness allowance dues on August 27 in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Punjab government has formally ordered the dropping of the show-cause notices issued to employees and officials for remaining absent from duty during their protest through mass leave, a day after employee organisations called off the strike.

On Thursday, the General Administration Department, in an order issued, said the competent disciplinary authorities had decided to drop the show-cause notices issued on August 27 to employees who were marked absent without authorisation.

The order was addressed to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Financial Commissioners, Principal Secretaries and Administrative Secretaries. It said the decision was taken in view of the circumstances surrounding the matter. It directed the departments concerned to take necessary action accordingly.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The move is part of the understanding between the government and employees to bring to an end the standoff over their demands, particularly payment of pending Dearness Allowance (DA).

The employees had intensified their agitation after the government failed to concede their demand for release of the pending DA installments. As part of the protest, many employees had proceeded on mass leave on August 27.

After which, the government directed the departments to treat employees who remained absent as unauthorised absentees. Subsequently, the authorities issued show-cause notices to employees, seeking an explanation for their absence.

The government had also issued directions in connection with its “no work, no pay” policy, prompting further resentment among the employees. The confrontation escalated with employees maintaining that the government should first resolve their long-pending demands instead of initiating disciplinary action against them.

Story continues below this ad

The issue was taken up during a meeting between representatives of employee bodies and Chief Secretary KAP Sinha on Wednesday.

After the government agreed to withdraw the “no work, no pay” diktat and assured them that the show-cause notices would be withdrawn, the employees decided to withdraw their agitation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments