In Punjab, 98% driving license applicants ace automated driving tests, nearly double of national average

Nearly every applicant for a driving license taking a test at automated driving test stations in Punjab aces it, a government document has revealed recommending that the transport department should immediately address the issue.

The success rate in tests at automated driving test stations in Punjab is 98 per cent compared to the national average of 50 to 60 per cent, the ‘Road Safety Action Plan for 2022-23′ has flagged.

The action plan, relating to road safety and accidents, issued by the office of Director General, Punjab State Road Safety Council (PSRSC), has also noted that emergency care (for road accident victims) is in a “very poor condition where none of the five (Level-II) Trauma Care Centres (TCCs) established in Jalandhar, Khanna, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka are operational due to lack of regular staff”.

As per the action plan report accessed by The Indian Express, “The proposal to establish TCCs in all government medical colleges in the state has not materialised. Also, the proposal to create trauma care facilities in the emergency ward of district hospitals too has not taken shape in spite of the decision taken in PSRSC three years ago.”

“It has been established in a recent study that prompt emergency care reduces the fatalities by at least 30%,” the report stated.

The action plan pointed out that “the health department should immediately make all five (Level-II) TCCs operational by deputing temporary staff; should also upgrade the emergencies in all district hospitals as Trauma Care Facilities by providing minimum facilities like beds and additional staff; the medical education department should create TCCs in all the government medical colleges in the state and also in AIIMS, Bhatinda (read Bathinda); health department should also develop a user-friendly application (APP) to bring all the available ambulances in the state such as NHAI, PWD (B&R), health department and NGOs with one emergency call number”.

The plan recommends that the transport department should also take stern action against the drivers and also permit holders in cases of accidents caused by public transport and goods transport vehicles by suspending driving licences for a specific period and also cancelling the permits. “Many times the bad condition of the vehicles causes road accidents, therefore, more attention should be paid by the Motor Vehicle Inspectors while passing these vehicles,” reads the action plan report. “There should be thorough verification and checking of heavy driving licences (to run transport vehicles) issued on the basis of training in private driving schools in the state,” the report further stated.

The action plan was submitted to the government recently. It recommends that the strength of the traffic police should immediately be doubled and “these personnel may be made non-transferable for at least two years” so that they can be properly trained in handling modern electronic traffic management equipment and provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“The state should purchase non-electronic traffic control equipment such as recovery vans, car body cutters, breath analyzers, highway patrol vehicles and interceptors in the next three months. Installation of CCTV camera system with a Command Control Centre broadly on the pattern of Chandigarh City Model should be established in three most accident-prone districts of Punjab namely SAS Nagar (Mohali), Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib within next six months,” read the report.

“At present, ADGP (Traffic), Punjab, has no operational control of traffic wings working in the districts. It is therefore suggested to give supervisory control of SP (Traffic) in the districts, including the city areas of police commissionerates, to ADGP (Traffic) after the primary control and supervision by SSP and commissioner of police,” the report stated.

The action plan report also says, “The traffic police should focus on checking the vehicles for violations such as over-speeding, drunk driving and red-light jumping more seriously and start impounding licences of violators and forward them to RTAs/SDMs for suspension as mandated under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.”