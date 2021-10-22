Move to save groundwater: Punjab to provide subsidy up to 90% for drip irrigation

The Punjab government has launched a special campaign to save ground water under “micro irrigation” policy as the farmers would be able to attain subsidy up to 80 to 90 per cent on drip irrigation projects.

Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjit Singh said that “it was the dire need to implement a comprehensive plan in drip irrigation sector as many of the blocks in the state falls under dark zones in terms of depletion of groundwater”.

Under this policy the farmers would be able to get subsidies on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis. Common farmers can avail subsidy up to 80 per cent whereas the farmers belonging to SC, marginal category and women farmers would get it up to 90 per cent.

The minister said: “We have a landlocked state and ground water is the most precious resource we have”.

He said that drip irrigation not only saves 40 to 60 per cent water in the agriculture sector but also pesticides etc could be supplied directly to the root zone of crops via drip irrigation.