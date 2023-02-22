Despite Punjab DPI’s directions, headmasters in 12 districts are awaiting confirmation

Although Punjab’s director of public instruction gave directions on February 11 to issue confirmation letters to headmasters after clearing their probation cases, around a dozen district education officers (DEO) are yet to act and some have sought “further directions” from the DPI office.

Headmasters in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Nawanshahr are among those awaiting confirmation letters. Sources in the DPI office said the DEO (secondary) in Nawanshahr had again sought directions in the light of Service Rules 2018, which they said had nothing to do with probation clearance. They said the DEO appeared to be unwilling to clear the probation cases.

However, the DEO (secondary), Kultaran Singh, said the confirmation letters would be issued once the paperwork is complete.

Earlier, the headmasters’ association had postponed its decision to go on mass casual leave on February 13 and protest at the head office in Chandigarh. But Jaswinder Singh Bhullar, general secretary of the association, said the headmasters would have to rethink their decision if the DEOs “continued to harass them”.

The association said there was a widespread feeling among the headmasters as if they had committed a mistake by clearing the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam.

In a move to enhance efficiency, the school education department directly recruited young people in various administrative posts in 2019 and 2020. While head teachers and centre head teachers were hired in the primary wing by the department’s recruitment board, block primary education officers (BPEO) in the primary wing and headmasters and principals in the secondary wing were recruited through the PPSC.

Nearly all of them had till then been working as teachers in the department. They worked throughout the Covid-19 lockdown and were appointed with a probation period of three years and had the salaries of their previous cadre protected. Their annual increments of three years and subsequent placement in the pay scale linked to the present posts were to be implemented on the completion of three years, according to department sources.

The head teachers, centre head teachers, BPEOs and principals completed their probation in December 2022, while headmasters completed theirs in January 2023. The competent authority for allowing post-probation benefits for head teachers and centre head teachers are BPEOs. For BPEOs, the authority is the DEOs of elementary education and for headmasters and principals, it is the DEOs (secondary education).

While head teachers, centre head teachers, BPEOs and principals were allowed all benefits after the completion of the probation, the headmasters have not received them yet.