Punjab dossier shows Canada as ‘proxy base’ for terror networks

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A confidential dossier prepared by Punjab Police has exposed how criminal elements from various countries are increasingly exploiting Canada as a “proxy operational base” and “communication control room” for orchestrating extortion rackets, targeted killings, and terrorism aimed at Punjab.
The 65-page document, accessed by The Indian Express, details sophisticated transnational networks using Canadian soil as a central hub to coordinate threats and violence, with links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and proscribed terrorist groups.
The report highlights that Canada-based operatives, including Prabhdeep Singh (alias Prabh Dasuwal), Balwinder Singh (alias Doni), Nishan Singh Jourian, and Adesh Jamarai, function as facilitators for extortion calls, intimidation campaigns, and threat messaging. Operating through associates in Canada, they direct activities that extend beyond India, including firing incidents and targeted attempts within Canada itself, underscoring the growing transnational threat.
While Punjab and Canada maintain strong historical, social, and cultural ties through the Punjabi diaspora, the dossier warns that these bonds have been “systematically exploited” by organised crime syndicates. These groups have evolved from conventional criminality into hardcore operations with terror linkages, using Canada not just as a safe haven but as an active command center.
Indian citizens, particularly small traders, shopkeepers, businessmen, and entertainers, face coordinated extortion demands via anonymous calls, VoIP, and encrypted platforms originating from Canada. Threats include shootings, grenade attacks, and assassinations, often carried out if demands are unmet. Examples cited include the murder of a businessman in Abohar, a chemist in Gurdaspur over a Rs 50 lakh demand, and the killing of Rana Balachauria.
The extortion wave has spilled into Canada, with cities like Surrey declaring an emergency in January 2026 after 44 cases in 2024 (including 27 shootings) and over 35 more by mid-January. Edmonton reported at least 18 incidents since October 2023, often targeting Punjabi diaspora members with Indian ties, mirroring tactics used against victims in India.
Prominent Canada-based figures identified include Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, Arsh Dala and Zeeshan Akhtar. They are designated terrorists under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The dossier has also named 21 other Canada-based operatives. They are Parminder Singh Khaira (alias Pattu), Jahar Singh (alias Paras/Prince Chauhan), Ramandeep Singh (alias Raman Judge), Gaurav Gill (alias Gora), Manpreet Singh (Alias Manu Mahawa), Prabhjot Singh Natt (alias Prabh Sialka), Karanbir Singh Bath, Harrupinder Singh (alias Dipty), Jatinder Singh (alias Goldy Shahpuria), Ramandeep Singh (alias Chhotu/Raman Gill), Simranjit Singh (alias Danny) and Charanjit Singh (alias Rinku Bihla) among others.
The dossier further states that extortion funds are routed via hawala to procure weapons like RPGs, IEDs, and firearms smuggled from Pakistan. This supports recruitment, arms trafficking, and attacks on Indian infrastructure, with ISI facilitation evident in cases like the 2022 RPG strikes.
It mentions that India has submitted multiple extradition requests to Canada over the past several years in relation to individuals involved in organised crime and terrorism.
A significant number of these requests remain unresolved despite the seriousness of the offences involved. Similarly, Interpol Red Corner Notices issued against several designated terrorists have not resulted in arrests. In addition, Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) requests seeking verification of residential addresses, financial transactions, and property details of these individuals remain pending. T he gap between the gravity of documented criminal and terrorist activities and the limited progress on enforcement actions has created conditions in which such operatives continue to function without legal consequences, it adds.
The dossier says that given the increasing sophistication of the Canada based gangsters’ operational capabilities and their demonstrated ability to exploit jurisdictional gaps, immigration frameworks, and legal protections in host countries, there is a compelling need for comprehensive and collaborative countermeasures.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram