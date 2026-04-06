Punjab dossier shows Canada as ‘proxy base’ for terror networks

A confidential dossier prepared by Punjab Police has exposed how criminal elements from various countries are increasingly exploiting Canada as a “proxy operational base” and “communication control room” for orchestrating extortion rackets, targeted killings, and terrorism aimed at Punjab.

The 65-page document, accessed by The Indian Express, details sophisticated transnational networks using Canadian soil as a central hub to coordinate threats and violence, with links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and proscribed terrorist groups.

The report highlights that Canada-based operatives, including Prabhdeep Singh (alias Prabh Dasuwal), Balwinder Singh (alias Doni), Nishan Singh Jourian, and Adesh Jamarai, function as facilitators for extortion calls, intimidation campaigns, and threat messaging. Operating through associates in Canada, they direct activities that extend beyond India, including firing incidents and targeted attempts within Canada itself, underscoring the growing transnational threat.