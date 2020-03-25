500 doctors volunteer to help Punjab fight COVID-19

The government had invited interest from specialists, MBBS and Ayurvedic doctors to volunteer to help the state in view of coronavirus outbreak. (AP File Photo) The government had invited interest from specialists, MBBS and Ayurvedic doctors to volunteer to help the state in view of coronavirus outbreak. (AP File Photo)

As many as 500 doctors have offered their services to help tide over coronavirus crisis, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu Wednesday said. The government, however, does not need them at this juncture, he added.

“We are in control of the situation. We have got 31 cases but most of them are related to the COVID-19 victim from Banga. The situation is under control and we are fast reaching out to all those NRIs who have not been quarantined yet. Hence, we have asked the doctors to wait. We have already imposed a curfew and we will be able to contain the spread,” Sidhu said.

The government had invited interest from specialists, MBBS and Ayurvedic doctors to volunteer to help the state in view of coronavirus outbreak. It had announced to pay them between Rs 5,000, Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,000 per day, respectively.

“We are overwhelmed by the spirit of our doctors,” Sidhu added.

STATE STEPS UP TESTING

Following Government of India protocol, the Punjab government has stepped up testing for COVID-19. From testing only those with symptoms, the government has now started testing all those having come in contact with positive cases, the minister said. “We have tested 200 people in Nawashahr alone today. We have sent 25,000 masks and 5000 litres of sanitisers, 300 PPE kits to Nawanshahar. More kits are being sent as maximum cases are from there only,” he said.

AMARINDER CONSTITUTES A COMMITTEE

Sidhu said Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of ACS (Industry & Commerce) to oversee the procurement processes for all COVID-19 related items. Taking cognizance of the need to ensure timely supply of critical materials and equipment to government hospitals, PHCs and CHCs, the DCs have been asked by the Chief Minister to contact PSHFW and MD, PHSC, with the facility of sending advance indents to facilitate early procurements. These materials include PPE kits, masks and medicines.

