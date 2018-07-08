Punjab: Doctors warn of epidemic if drug addicts start sharing syringes due to shortage

Doctors fear that the decision to curb sale of syringes in Punjab could backfire. (Representational Image) Doctors fear that the decision to curb sale of syringes in Punjab could backfire. (Representational Image)

Doctors and Psychiatrists in Punjab and outside have raised an alarm over the orders issued by several Deputy Commissioners to ban sale of syringes without doctor’s prescription. According to them, shortage of syringes could result in sharing of the same needle among several drug addicts. Doctors further added that it could result in transmission of diseases like Hepatitis C virus and HIV among the users.

The state health department on Saturday, however, said that they were not consulted before the orders were issued. “I have called a meeting on Monday regarding the matter. We will discuss the issue. Before issuing the orders [banning sale of syringes without prescription], we were not informed by anyone,” Principal Secretary (Health) Satish Chandra told The Indian Express.

Doctors fear that the decision could backfire. “By banning syringes, you want to make needles and syringes difficult to access. But the problem is you are putting people at risk. When the same needle and syringe will be shared by different people due to shortage, there is a high risk that deadly diseases like HIV could be transmitted,” Dr Atul Ambekar, professor, National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre and Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi, told The Indian Express.

He said that Punjab already has a serious HIV epidemic among people who inject drugs. “Punjab figures among those states, where HIV is high among people who inject drugs…this is not at all a good decision,” Ambekar said.

On Friday, at least six Deputy Commissioners in the state issued orders under Section 144 of CrPC which gives special power to District Magistrates to issue prohibitory orders.

“Re-use of needles is very dangerous. If the same needle is shared by multiple people, it may lead to increase in the prevalence of Hepatitis C in the state,”said Professor Virendra Singh of Department of Hepatology at the PGIMER Chandigarh. He added that the step may control the drug addiction, but, it can have negative implications as well.

An ongoing study by Singh in the prisons of Punjab reveal that the prevalence of HCV infection in the surveyed 12 jails was 28.38 per cent. In 2017, US-based American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) had published the abstract of the survey.

Dr Gagandeep Singh Grover, Programme Officer for Hepatitis C in Punjab told The Indian Express that as per the records of Punjab State AIDS Control Society (PSACS), the prevalence of HCV among blood donors in the state was found to be 1.4 per cent for the period 2014-2015. “It was much higher then the national average. Punjab is providing free of cost treatment at all the health facilities across the state. We have put 48,000 patients on treatment since 2016,” he said.

Dr Sandeep Bhola, Psychiatrist at the civil hospital in Kapurthala, however, says that the shortage of syringes will force addicts to visit health facilities. “We can then help by providing proper treatment to the addicts,” he said.

Asked if the health department was taken onboard and that the doctors fear any repercussion, Deputy Commissioner, Mohali, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra admitted she didn’t consult the health department. “Let the doctors tell me how the decision would backfire. They have to tell me what exactly is the problem, specify the issues and then I will see if amendments are required,” she said.

