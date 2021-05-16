In last 30 days, Doaba records a drop in death rate

Also the region's monthly death rate which had increased by 41 per cent between March 15 to April 15 had come down to 24.7 per cent between April 15th to May 14. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Kaur)

The Doaba region, which had become the hotbed of Covid cases due to sharp surge and high death rate when the second wave started in a virulent manner in the state in March, has seen a fall in death rate in the past one month.

While Doaba has seen over 16 per cent fall in death rate between April and May against March-April, the other two regions — Majha and Malwa — have seen a sharp increase in the death rate during the same period. While Majha’s monthly death rate increased by 20 per cent, Malwa’s increase was recorded by around 42 per cent.

Data from the Punjab health department revealed that on April 15, Doaba region, which has four districts — Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr — recorded 28 per cent cumulative death percentage of the state but on May 14 the cumulative death rate came down to 23.6 per cent.

Also the region’s monthly death rate which had increased by 41 per cent between March 15 to April 15 had come down to 24.7 per cent between April 15th to May 14. When it compared with other the two regions — Majha and Malwa — it is much less.

In the same period (April 15 to May 14) Majjha and Malwa regions recorded a sharp increase in the death rate. While the cumulative death rate in Majha region, which has four districts — Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran — increased by just 0.2 per cent from 20.2 per cent to 20.4 per cent.

However, the regions’ monthly death rate increased by 50 per cent in the past one month against 30 per cent increase between March 15 to April 15.

Malwa region, which is the largest region with 14 districts out of total 23 districts of the state, has seen a steep hike in its death rate from 51.6 per cent cumulative on April 15 to 55.9 per cent cumulative on May 14 while the monthly death rate increased in the same period by 61 per cent against 18.77 per cent between March and April.

Doaba’s active cases increased by 115 per cent in one month, Majha witnessed 92 per cent increase while Malwa saw an increas of 210% in active cases in just one month.

The three regions have recorded an increase of positive cases by 43.6, 56.9 and 79 per cent respectively in the past one month while the percentage of cured patients stands at 38, 52 and 68 per cent respectively.

Because of a large number of hospitals in Jalandhar district, Level-2 and Level-3 facilities are available which has come to the rescue of serious patients in Doaba region.

The district has around 1,634 beds with oxygen supply and has been taking care of the patients from the adjoin districts.

A senior health department officer said that in rural areas, particularly Malwa region, a large number of people are testing positive.