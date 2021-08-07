scorecardresearch
Punjab: District court dismisses former DGP’s bail application

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Parminder Singh Grewal had dismissed the application.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: August 7, 2021 11:47:48 am
Mohali court issues arrest warrant against ex-DGP Sumedh SainiEx-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini continues to remain elusive despite an SIT of the Punjab Police conducting raids.

The district court here had dismissed the bail application of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Saini in an assets case. Saini, along with six other persons was booked by Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in a graft case.

Sumedh Singh Saini is a 1982 batch India Police Service (IPS) officer who retired as Director General of Police as well as chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation on June 30, 2018 after putting in 36 years of service.

He is alleged to have indulged in gross human rights violation and torture during his career, especially when he served as Senior Superintendent of Police in at least five districts in Punjab and as Chandigarh SSP. All through his career, Saini has had his own set of admirers and critics.

