Punjab: Dhanas liquor vend in Chandigarh gets highest bid of Rs 11.55 crore in e-auction

THE LIQUOR vend of Dhanas fetched the highest bid of Rs 11.55 crore against the reserve price of Rs 7.95 crore, in the e-auction of liquor vends held in Chandigarh here Friday.

It is not just this liquor vend that was taken by Darshan Singh Kler. All top four vends with the highest bids were taken by Kler Wines.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kler said, “This vend is always in demand because it is just on the border of UT and Punjab. Last time it fetched around Rs 7 crore and this time I made a bid of Rs 11.55 crore against the reserve price.”

This vend has come with an increase of 45 per cent.

The second highest liquor vend near Mauli village was also taken by Kler for Rs 10.25 crore against the reserve price of Rs 4.85 crore, which is a 111 per cent increase. The third highest liquor vend was also taken by Kler Wines for Rs 10.05 crore against the reserve price of Rs 5.10 crore in the Sector 61 market. The fourth highest vend at Sector 47 C market was taken by Kler for Rs 7.95 crore against the reserve price of Rs 5.90 crore.

The excise and taxation department collected total revenue of Rs 398.04 crore in the shape of license fees, registering an increase of approximately 25.44 percent over the reserve price and received Rs 5.67 crore as a participation fee.

The department received 162 bids electronically against 80 liquor vends/licensing units that had a reserve price of Rs 317.31 crore. There were 16 vends against which no bids were received.

An analysis of the successful bidders revealed that no single entity got an allotment of more than 8 vends.

The UT administrator, an adviser to the administrator and secretary (E&T) U.T., Chandigarh had approved the excise policy for the policy year 2021-22 (01.04.2021 to 31.03.2022) after detailed deliberations.

The new excise policy was aimed at ushering in transparency and increasing the revenue of the state by use of technology. E-tendering was done and all stakeholders were given extensive training for use of digital signatures as well as software developed by NIC for this purpose.

All bidders submitted their bids online and no manual bids were accepted. The excise policy also attempted to curb any cartelisation/creation of monopolies by restricting allotment to a single entity up to a maximum of 10 liquor vends only.

The aim was to provide a level-playing field for everyone, while at the same time increasing revenues of the state.

In the first opening of e-tenders after operationalisation of the new policy for the excise policy year 2021-22 (01.04.2021 to 31.03.2022) on 19.03.2021 at Hotel Parkview, Sector 24, Chandigarh, the objectives sought to be realized in the policy have been achieved.

The opening of e-tenders/financial bids held at Hotel Parkview, Sector 24, Chandigarh, took place in the presence of Mandip Singh Brar, excise and taxation commissioner-cum-deputy commissioner, UT Chandigarh.

Harjeet Singh Sandhu, PCS, sub-divisional magistrate (central), Rakesh Kumar Popli, PCS, collector (excise) and Satpal Gill, excise and taxation officer as members of allotment committee and Virat, HCS as observer appointed by the Chandigarh Administration. A team under the supervision of Vivek Verma, SIO (NIC) did the technical work during the opening of the financial bid.

The department is also geared up to implement other measures like granting all permits/ passes also online. This would eliminate the need of any licensee to physically visit the office, thereby promoting transparency and ease of doing business.