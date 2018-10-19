Punjab DGP’s son alleges house-trespass, one arrested

One person was arrested for allegedly trespassing into the residence of Siddhant Chattopadhyay, son of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay, Ludhiana Police said on Friday.

Gaurav, a waiter at Sutlej Club, was arrested on Wednesday and sent in judicial remand on Thursday after he was booked under Section 456 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at division number 8 police station.

In his complaint, Siddhant, who is an advocate and lives with his mother Shivani in a government-allotted police residence in Old City Police Control room area of Ludhiana, said that on October 15 around 8.30 pm, a person was found hiding in their residence behind an air-conditioner. When he tried to question the man, the accused ran away.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shivani said, “Siddharth and I no longer live as a couple. We had separated long ago. I live with m son in a government-owned house here. Such an incident (trespassing) has never happened in 26 years. I was in the temple and my son was away in Chandigarh when the trespasser came inside. After returning home, my son and our domestic help heard some noise from our backyard, behind the AC. We found a man hiding there.”

Shivani added, “My son recognised the accused as Gaurav who works as a waiter at Sutlej Club, a place we frequently visit. When asked what was he doing there, he pushed my son and ran away. I do not want any trouble for my son. If that person came here with some motive, I request him to leave us alone.”

Tarsem Singh, the officer who is probing the case, said, “The accused is yet to reveal the motive behind the act. He said he entered the house by mistake. A probe is underway.”

“We do not have any doubts on anyone. We do not have any enemies. It is for the police to find out why he was hiding in our house,” Siddhant said.

Recently, DGP Chattopadhyay was shifted from the Punjab police headquarters where he was posted as DGP (human resource development) and posted as DGP PSPCL at Patiala. Probing drug trafficking allegations against former Moga SSP Rajjit Singh Hundal as head of Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the high court, Chattopadhyay had sparked a controversy after he informed the court that he is also probing the role of Punjab DGP Suresh Arora and DGP (intelligence) Dinkar Gupta in the same case.

