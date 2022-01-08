Next Punjab DGP: Three days after UPSC clears panel, Channi develops cold feet

Three days after the Union Public Service Commission empanelled three IPS officers for selection as the Punjab next state police chief, the state government seems to have developed cold feet with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, it is learnt, being in no mood to replace incumbent DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya.

The name of Chattopadhyaya, a 1986-batch IPS officer who is due to retire on March 31, does not figure in the panel. The UPSC has shortlisted the names of former DGP Dinkar Gupta, Special DGP (Investigation) Lokpal, Punjab VK Bhawra, both 1987-batch, and Prabodh Kumar of 1988-batch.

While the state government was preparing to appoint Bhawra as the next DGP and had even prepared the file, the CM, it is learnt, has not signed it. A meeting chaired by CM, attended by Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, Home Secretary Anurag Verma, and Advocate General DS Patwalia on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach during his Punjab visit Wednesday, also discussed the issue of DGP briefly. Chattopadhyaya was present in the meeting. It was expected that Channi will sign the file Thursday night and the orders would also be out. However, no decision was taken. It is being discussed that if the state does not appoint a new DGP, then the Election Commission may replace Chattopadhyaya after the code of conduct kicks in and may appoint Gupta, the seniormost among the three in the UPSC panel, as the state police chief.

Multiple sources, privy to the developments in the meeting, said that the CM asked AG what would be the option left for the state if the code of conduct comes into effect, and if he could disagree with the panel sent by the UPSC. To this, the AG is learnt to have said that the CM can disagree to the panel. But if the UPSC digs in its heels, then as per the Supreme Court orders, the state will have to agree with the panel. It is learnt that the Channi wants Chattopadhyaya to continue for now especially after the allegations of breach in PM’s security and also because he booked SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. Majithia, however, is yet to be arrested.

Sources said that the issue that Channi was not replacing Chattopadhyaya has also reached the party high command. AICC secretary Harish Chaudhary is also learnt to be backing Channi.

“We are trying to make CM see reason. If we delay, then we may get Gupta. We will be back to square one. If CM is able to see reason, then we may get him to sign the file,” said a functionary of the government. Chattopadhyaya, who is also considered state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu’s choice, was appointed the officiating DGP on December 16, replacing 1988-batch IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota who had been given the charge after Dinkar Gupta, the then state police chief, proceeded on leave following a change of guard in Congress government in Punjab in September.

During his leave period, Gupta was transferred as Punjab Police Housing Corporation chairman on October 4. He relinquished the charge of Punjab DGP on October 5. The state government had sent a panel of 10 officers to the UPSC on September 30, including Chattopadhyaya. Thhe senior officer, however, could not make it to the panel finalised by UPSC as the central agency considered October 5 as cut-off date to consider the names of IPS officers.

Sources in the government had earlier said that Prabodh Kumar has sought central deputation while Gupta is considered close to former chief minister Amarinder Singh, so the top post is likely to go to Bhawra.